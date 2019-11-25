Search

Here's how to make our streets safer, families tell Tower Hamlets Council directors

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 25 November 2019

Watney Street Market is packed with families for community health and safety day. Picture: LBTH

Watney Street Market is packed with families for community health and safety day. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Hundreds of families turned up to meet council officials to tell them how to make the East End "a safer place" on the streets.

One little girl is thrilled making a smoothie with an excercise bike at Shadwell Market's community day. Picture: LBTHOne little girl is thrilled making a smoothie with an excercise bike at Shadwell Market's community day. Picture: LBTH

They got the chance at Tower Hamlets' community day on Saturday to raise issues directly with top town hall officials in Shadwell's Watney Market such as health director Denise Radley and children's director Debbie Jones.

"The response was so positive," a delighted Debbie Jones said.

"Families wanted to know what support is available. Effective services are an important part of community safety."

Print your own T-shirt logo... that's what these young boys did at Shadwell's family fun day. Picture: LBTHPrint your own T-shirt logo... that's what these young boys did at Shadwell's family fun day. Picture: LBTH

The community day had live music and children's activities such as T-shirt making, story-telling, face-painting and making smoothies using an exercise bike.

Families also joined in aerobics as well as virtual reality education sessions.

The council stresses that youngsters should "have support and activities to do" and promises to listen to them.

Family day out with popcorn and children's activities at Shadwell's community safety event. Picture: LBTHFamily day out with popcorn and children's activities at Shadwell's community safety event. Picture: LBTH

Organisations taking part were Poplar's Spotlight youth centre, Museum of London Docklands in Millwall, St George's leisure centre in Shadwell, the Carers' centre in Stepney Green.

Community groups involved included Streets of Growth, Community Links, Society Links, 'A' Team Arts and Communities Driving Change, as well as social housing landlords.

