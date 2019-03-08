Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New bid for neighbourhood plan to control Isle of Dogs ‘excessive development’ after first attempt was ‘torpedoed’

PUBLISHED: 11:10 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 10 April 2019

Hugh developments outstripping infrastructure on Isle of Dogs. Picture: Neighbourhood Forum

Hugh developments outstripping infrastructure on Isle of Dogs. Picture: Neighbourhood Forum

IoD Neighbourhood Forum

A new neighbourhood plan is being launched to try and control excessive major developments on the Isle of Dogs that can’t cope with the growing strain on public services—almost a year on from a previous failed attempt.

Richard Horwood and Isle of Dogs Neighbourhood Planning Forum team. Picture: Mike BrookeRichard Horwood and Isle of Dogs Neighbourhood Planning Forum team. Picture: Mike Brooke

A revised policy has been put forward by the Isle of Dogs’ planning forum, whose earlier attempt at a formal neighbourhood plan was said to have been “torpedoed” by official data not being released in time on a £1billion infrastructure funding gap.

A public examination inspector ruled that the data on what schools, GP surgeries, parks, public transport, mains supplies and even footbridges would be needed in the next 25 years was inadmissible because it hadn’t been released officially.

Yet the information was already included in Tower Hamlets Council’s Local Plan in 2017.

It is now public information with the GLA’s own Planning Framework for the Isle of Dogs and South Poplar due to be formally adopted this month.

Richard Horwood presenting original Neighbourhood Plan to the Public Examiner (right) at Jack Dash House in May 2018... which failed get through. Picture: Mike BrookeRichard Horwood presenting original Neighbourhood Plan to the Public Examiner (right) at Jack Dash House in May 2018... which failed get through. Picture: Mike Brooke

“That means it is the right time to launch the consultation on our new formal Neigbourhood Plan,” forum chair Richard Horwood told the East London Advertiser.

“It cannot now be undermined in the same way as our first attempt that was torpedoed by the GLA failing to publish its data in time.”

The plan adopts a legal policy to make it unlawful for the local authority to agree huge developments without first making sure the infrastructure can cope with the population increase.

“The council doesn’t have to give consent for super-dense developments just because it’s done so before,” Richard pointed out.

“It has dug itself into a hole to be consistent. But our proposed policy spells out that it would not be ‘inconsistent’ with previous decisions if circumstances change.

“Each new development puts further strain on the infrastructure, so that changes circumstances.”

The Isle of Dogs has seen unprecedented population rise with uncoordinated high density developments, the forum points out.

Towers soar to 70 storeys, packed cheek-by-jowl into a tight, enclosed area that just four decades ago was empty land after the India and Millwall Docks had closed.

Tower Hamlets last month approved yet another huge development at Marsh Wall, reaching nearly 50 storeys, but without infrastructure guarantees.

The forum’s original neighbourhood plan included the unpublished GLA data revealing the £1bn infrastructure funding gap, first uncovered last year by the Advertiser.

City Hall had been working on the study since 2014, but delayed releasing the findings until just 15 hours before the public examination hearing at Jack Dash House last May—which the independent examiner ruled was not enough time to be legally considered.

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New bid for neighbourhood plan to control Isle of Dogs ‘excessive development’ after first attempt was ‘torpedoed’

Hugh developments outstripping infrastructure on Isle of Dogs. Picture: Neighbourhood Forum

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Nearly £2.5m payday for top officers at Tower Hamlets Council

Will Tuckley, chief executive of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

West Ham full-back springs to defence of his striker team-mate

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks looks on
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists