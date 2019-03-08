New bid for neighbourhood plan to control Isle of Dogs ‘excessive development’ after first attempt was ‘torpedoed’

Hugh developments outstripping infrastructure on Isle of Dogs.

A new neighbourhood plan is being launched to try and control excessive major developments on the Isle of Dogs that can’t cope with the growing strain on public services—almost a year on from a previous failed attempt.

Richard Horwood and Isle of Dogs Neighbourhood Planning Forum team.

A revised policy has been put forward by the Isle of Dogs’ planning forum, whose earlier attempt at a formal neighbourhood plan was said to have been “torpedoed” by official data not being released in time on a £1billion infrastructure funding gap.

A public examination inspector ruled that the data on what schools, GP surgeries, parks, public transport, mains supplies and even footbridges would be needed in the next 25 years was inadmissible because it hadn’t been released officially.

Yet the information was already included in Tower Hamlets Council’s Local Plan in 2017.

It is now public information with the GLA’s own Planning Framework for the Isle of Dogs and South Poplar due to be formally adopted this month.

Richard Horwood presenting original Neighbourhood Plan to the Public Examiner at Jack Dash House in May 2018... which failed get through.

“That means it is the right time to launch the consultation on our new formal Neigbourhood Plan,” forum chair Richard Horwood told the East London Advertiser.

“It cannot now be undermined in the same way as our first attempt that was torpedoed by the GLA failing to publish its data in time.”

The plan adopts a legal policy to make it unlawful for the local authority to agree huge developments without first making sure the infrastructure can cope with the population increase.

“The council doesn’t have to give consent for super-dense developments just because it’s done so before,” Richard pointed out.

“It has dug itself into a hole to be consistent. But our proposed policy spells out that it would not be ‘inconsistent’ with previous decisions if circumstances change.

“Each new development puts further strain on the infrastructure, so that changes circumstances.”

The Isle of Dogs has seen unprecedented population rise with uncoordinated high density developments, the forum points out.

Towers soar to 70 storeys, packed cheek-by-jowl into a tight, enclosed area that just four decades ago was empty land after the India and Millwall Docks had closed.

Tower Hamlets last month approved yet another huge development at Marsh Wall, reaching nearly 50 storeys, but without infrastructure guarantees.

The forum’s original neighbourhood plan included the unpublished GLA data revealing the £1bn infrastructure funding gap, first uncovered last year by the Advertiser.

City Hall had been working on the study since 2014, but delayed releasing the findings until just 15 hours before the public examination hearing at Jack Dash House last May—which the independent examiner ruled was not enough time to be legally considered.