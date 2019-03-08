Public gives Tower Hamlets ‘food for thought’ on Local Plan for East End’s future

Local Plan consultations begin with Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs breaking ground in Stepney with London Deputy Mayor James Murray at a housing construction site in Jubillee Street. Picture: LBTH LBTH

Proposed changes to the Local Plan for the East End’s development over the next 15 years are being put to the public before Tower Hamlets Council moves towards adopting it.

A series of open consultations has started which run until May 9 setting out how the area is to develop up to 2035, following initial consultations held last year.

It outlines where new homes, jobs and services are located and how the character of the East End will be protected.

“People have already given us food for thought,” mayor John Biggs said. “They now have the chance to give us more feedback to the Local Plan that will shape the future.”

The Plan was submitted to the government a year ago, with an appointed independent inspector holding several hearings in September and October.

The council’s cabinet member for Regeneration, Rachel Blake, said: “This is a plan with new policies on affordable workspaces, regenerating housing estates, more ‘affordable’ housing and high-rise buildings.”

The inspector publishes a final report at the end of the examination process, setting out recommendations. The council formally adopts it if it is legally complaint.