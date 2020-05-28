Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets call to lift immigration status as families are ‘too scared to get help’

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 May 2020

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets has called on the Home Secretary to change Britain’s immigration policy during the Covid-19 emergency to help families in need who are “too scared to get help”.

John Biggs... John Biggs... "Those worried about their immigration status may be too scared to get virus testing." Picture: Mike Brooke

The immigration status known as “no recourse to public funds” means they are prevented from claiming most welfare benefits, tax credits or housing assistance, with many left with no income as work places closed and prevented from claiming welfare.

You may also want to watch:

“The government has rightly brought in support measures through the crisis,” John Biggs said. “But those with ‘immigrant’ status risk falling through the cracks.

“Families have been left with no income and are locked out of welfare benefits such as universal credit at the time when they’re needed most.”

Those worried about their immigration status may be too scared to get medical treatment including virus testing, potentially harming efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the mayor points out.

The mayor is calling on immigration status to be suspended during the emergency, which he says “would throw a lifeline” to many families struggling to cope.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

From China to Bow, meet the volunteer determined to make her mark in the coronavirus relief effort

Emily Hodson has been involved with several volunteering projects in Tower Hamlets since returning from China earlier this year, including delivering hot meals to those who are shielding. Picture: Emily Hodson

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Most Read

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

From China to Bow, meet the volunteer determined to make her mark in the coronavirus relief effort

Emily Hodson has been involved with several volunteering projects in Tower Hamlets since returning from China earlier this year, including delivering hot meals to those who are shielding. Picture: Emily Hodson

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Train Your Way to Tokyo challenge launched

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham

Coronavirus: Premier League to restart on June 17

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Coronavirus: European Tour back in July; World Rugby approve law trials

Marcus Kinhult celebrates his winning putt on the 18th hole during day four of the 2019 Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club, Southport

West Ham’s Fornals relieved to return to training

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring at London Stadium

Coronavirus: No professional domestic cricket before August

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24