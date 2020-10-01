‘Don’t think you’re not eligible to adopt a child if you’re single or gay’ Tower Hamlets Council stresses

All-inclusive adoption campaign by Tower Hamlets Council includes gays and singles. Picture: LBTH LBTH

A campaign to encourage more people to think about adopting has been started by Tower Hamlets Council aiming to bust the myth of who’s eligible.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children's furture depends on adoption matches, Tower Hamlets Council urges. Picture: LBTH Children's furture depends on adoption matches, Tower Hamlets Council urges. Picture: LBTH

Numbers of children in care being matched to families has fallen by a third in four years, it warns.

So the campaign aims to bust myths around who is eligible to take on the responsibility.

It follows a report that one-in-four adults across London don’t think they’re eligible. The campaign aims to change this.

You may also want to watch:

“We need to address misunderstandings and outdated views,” Tower Hamlets children services lead councillor Danny Hassell explains.

“Some people assume they won’t be able to adopt because of age, sexuality or marital status. But that isn’t true.

“Children’s future depends on people taking that first step.”

Misconceptions include being single, old, gay or LGBTQ, which Tower Hamlets as part of a network of adoption agencies points out is not the case.

Children from black, Asian or other ethnic groups traditionally wait longer to be adopted. The campaign is targeting those communities, while also aiming to encourage adoption of older children, sibling groups and those with health needs or disability.