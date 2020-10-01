Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t think you’re not eligible to adopt a child if you’re single or gay’ Tower Hamlets Council stresses

PUBLISHED: 17:51 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 01 October 2020

All-inclusive adoption campaign by Tower Hamlets Council includes gays and singles. Picture: LBTH

All-inclusive adoption campaign by Tower Hamlets Council includes gays and singles. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

A campaign to encourage more people to think about adopting has been started by Tower Hamlets Council aiming to bust the myth of who’s eligible.

Children's furture depends on adoption matches, Tower Hamlets Council urges. Picture: LBTHChildren's furture depends on adoption matches, Tower Hamlets Council urges. Picture: LBTH

Numbers of children in care being matched to families has fallen by a third in four years, it warns.

So the campaign aims to bust myths around who is eligible to take on the responsibility.

It follows a report that one-in-four adults across London don’t think they’re eligible. The campaign aims to change this.

You may also want to watch:

“We need to address misunderstandings and outdated views,” Tower Hamlets children services lead councillor Danny Hassell explains.

“Some people assume they won’t be able to adopt because of age, sexuality or marital status. But that isn’t true.

“Children’s future depends on people taking that first step.”

Misconceptions include being single, old, gay or LGBTQ, which Tower Hamlets as part of a network of adoption agencies points out is not the case.

Children from black, Asian or other ethnic groups traditionally wait longer to be adopted. The campaign is targeting those communities, while also aiming to encourage adoption of older children, sibling groups and those with health needs or disability.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Ryan ten Doeschate signs new deal with Essex

EssexÕs Ryan ten Doeschate bats during day five of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

West Ham United women release new pink shirt in support of Breast Cancer Now

West Ham United women release new pink shirt in support of Breast Cancer Now (Pic: West Ham)

‘Don’t think you’re not eligible to adopt a child if you’re single or gay’ Tower Hamlets Council stresses

All-inclusive adoption campaign by Tower Hamlets Council includes gays and singles. Picture: LBTH

China’s treatment of Muslims ‘not urgent enough’ to debate, Tower Hamlets Council decides

China condemnation at Tower Hamlets Council meeting. Picture: Mike Brooke

Obina Ezeoke: Double murderer faces 40 years behind bars over East Finchley killings

Obina Ezeoke, 28, from Bethnal Green, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 40 years at the Old Bailey for the murders of Annie Ekofo, 53, and her 21-year-old nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo. Picture: MPS