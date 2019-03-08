Search

Street gangs sent out by Tower Hamlets Council to fix crumbling roads with tender loving care

PUBLISHED: 08:34 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 22 May 2019

Road gang in Bethnal Green who've been fixing the dodgy pavement by the railway arches in Three Colt Street. Picture: LBTH

Road gang in Bethnal Green who've been fixing the dodgy pavement by the railway arches in Three Colt Street. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Meet the gang fixing broken pavements and filling in potholes in a street near you.

All gone... no more potholes at the end of Grenade Street in Limehouse. Picture: LBTHAll gone... no more potholes at the end of Grenade Street in Limehouse. Picture: LBTH

They've started a four-year programme to iron out crumbling roads and dodgy footpaths all over the East End with £10 million being put aside by Tower Hamlets Council.

A survey carried out by the town hall has found a lot of streets needing a touch of TLC, so it has found the cash for repairs despite cuts in government funding.

"Our roads and pavements need to be regularly repaired," the council's cabinet for environment David Edgar insisted. "This funding will make a huge difference to our highways in one of the fastest-growing boroughs in the country."

The work is being been carried out to preserve the character of each area, like restoring cobbled surfaces at Raven Row in Whitechapel.

Other roadworks in Bethnal Green include repaving in Museum Passage and Three Colts Lane and resurfacing around Columbia Road, while Grenade Street in Limehouse is also being spruced up.

The council maintains most public roads in the East End apart from red routes looked after by Transport for London such as the A11 Whitechapel Road and Mile End Road, the A12 Blackwall Tunnell Approach and the A13 Commercial Road and East India Dock Road.

