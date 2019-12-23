Search

Advanced search

Council staff at Tower Hamlets play Santa with their hearts in the right place to those in poverty

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 December 2019

Tower Hamlets mayor hands over 1,000 gifts to volunteers at Bow food bank. Picture: LBTH

Tower Hamlets mayor hands over 1,000 gifts to volunteers at Bow food bank. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

A thousand donations of food and gifts to help people living in poverty in the East End have been handed over at the town hall by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets.

Major John Biggs with the 1,000 girfts of food and toys donated by his council staff. Picture: LBTHMajor John Biggs with the 1,000 girfts of food and toys donated by his council staff. Picture: LBTH

The gifts are now being distributed by volunteers to those in need, in time for Christmas.

They will help the homeless and those with complex needs, including victims of abuse or modern slavery.

All donations came from the authority's own staff in a three-week appeal at all council offices and departments.

"Christmas can be difficult for those in our community who are vulnerable," mayor John Biggs said.

"Food poverty and the rise of people using food banks is sadly a very real issue. But we hope these gifts will help more people to have a happy Christmas."

The Christmas goodies are being distributed by Bow food bank, Look Ahead and Hestia refuges, Beyond the Street's Programme and First Love Foundation.

Two special events are being staged by First Love where children and adults get their presents and hampers and a three-course Christmas dinner.

The council's social work teams have also been distributing toys to children.

Deputy Mayor Rachel Blake, whose brief includes tackling poverty, said: "Christmas is supposed to be a time filled with joy and celebration, yet we know some families will struggle to keep food on the table over the holidays.

"We continue to make the case for a fair social security system, but want to make sure that no-one goes hungry and everyone has something to unwrap on Christmas Day ."

Council staff donated chocolates, mince pies and dried goods, while donated gifts included toiletry sets, children's toys and books for all ages.

The Local Buyers Club has given 500 toys to the appeal, while Heathcote & Ivory toiletries company donated gift sets and hand creams.

The appeal follows the council being listed in October at join third in London for tackling food poverty for vulnerable people.

The council has also contributed towards a "community fridge" being set up in the Bromley-by-Bow centre later in the New Year to help reduce food waste and enable people facing food poverty to have better access to nutritious food.

Donations can be made to your nearest foodbank listed by the Trussell Trust online.

Most Read

Hooky gear seized in trading standards sting at Whitechapel Market

Whitechapel Road where Trading Standards officers have seized counterfeit goods. Picture: LBTH

High visibility police patrols set up across east London to ‘reassure public’ during festive period

Police on weekend 'high visibility' patrols. Picture: Met Police

Drunk e-scooter driver from Limehouse banned for 16 months after crashing into moped

Dmitry Gromov was riding this e-scooter when he crashed into a moped, causing serious injuries to its driver and passenger. Picture: City of London Police

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

Last orders! Syd’s coffee stall in Shoreditch goes to Museum of London after 100 years

Cheryl Diamond (left) and Jane Tothill serving customer at Syd’s coffee stall. Picture: Museum of London

Most Read

Hooky gear seized in trading standards sting at Whitechapel Market

Whitechapel Road where Trading Standards officers have seized counterfeit goods. Picture: LBTH

High visibility police patrols set up across east London to ‘reassure public’ during festive period

Police on weekend 'high visibility' patrols. Picture: Met Police

Drunk e-scooter driver from Limehouse banned for 16 months after crashing into moped

Dmitry Gromov was riding this e-scooter when he crashed into a moped, causing serious injuries to its driver and passenger. Picture: City of London Police

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

Last orders! Syd’s coffee stall in Shoreditch goes to Museum of London after 100 years

Cheryl Diamond (left) and Jane Tothill serving customer at Syd’s coffee stall. Picture: Museum of London

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Council staff at Tower Hamlets play Santa with their hearts in the right place to those in poverty

Tower Hamlets mayor hands over 1,000 gifts to volunteers at Bow food bank. Picture: LBTH

How one east London volunteer steps up for Christmas

Emdad Rahman (third from the right) at the Whitechapel Mission for Christmas 2017. Picture: via Emdad Rahman.

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Brill ‘potentially’ out for the season

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex return for Zampa

Adam Zampa appeals for a wicket for Essex Eagles (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

London Lions top of BBL tree for Christmas

Brandon Peel in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists