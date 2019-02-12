Search

Town Hall cash from Tower Hamlets Council turns 150 ‘start-up’ ideas into running businesses

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 March 2019

A bearded Giuliano Dore gets certificate from Cllr Uz-Zaman for turning his idea for a mobile barber comany, Get Groomed, into a business. Picture: LBTH

A programme helping new enterprises with Tower Hamlets funding has now managed to get 150 East End businesses off the ground in just two years.

It was a snip for Giuliano Dore’s mobile barber company idea who got help from the council’s ‘start-up ready’ programme.

He was among the programme’s graduates receiving their certificates at the Whitechapel enterprise hub.

“The programme turned my humble idea into a business with impact,” he said. “It helped connect with start-up professionals to push our project that defied our biggest dreams.”

The council has given out £655,000 since 2016 to run the programme, a four-day training course for those with a genuine interest in setting up their own business.

Deputy mayor Motin Uz-Zaman, said: “Setting up a business is a daunting process, but we’ve been able to provide the financial and training support to make those dreams a reality.”

The programme teaches marketing techniques, bookkeeping, accounting, how to put a business plan together and about ‘intellectual property’. It has had 345 people graduating since 2016, which has created 152 new businesses.

Town Hall cash from Tower Hamlets Council turns 150 'start-up' ideas into running businesses

