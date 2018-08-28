Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

100pc Tower Hamlets council tax reduction for poorest families being expanded to more households

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 January 2019

Council tax exemption scheme being expanded for poorest households. Picture: Mike Brooke

Council tax exemption scheme being expanded for poorest households. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A scheme which includes the poorest families not having to pay their Tower Hamlets council tax is being expanded to more households.

The means-tested scheme means they don’t pay a penny, while the amount for others is base on what is “reasonable” for them to fork out.

Tower Hamlets is one of only nine London boroughs offering 100 per cent reduction for the poorest households.

“This makes our scheme one of the most generous in the country,” a town hall spokesman said. “The council has agreed that the scheme should now to help even more people, to reduce poverty in the East End.”

The scheme has helped tens-of-thousands of households since the national Council Tax Benefit scheme was shut down in 2013. It is helping 28,000 families this year alone with their council tax payments, including 8,000 pensioners and 20,000 working-age households.

The local authority is required by law to review the scheme every financial year or replace it.

But councillors agreed unanimously on Wednesday to keep it going at 100pc for the poorest households and to offer reductions to other low-income families based on what they can afford.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

Sleepy turning... Thermopylae Gate is last turning on Isle of Dogs where you could park free all day. Picture: Google

Bid to contact family of pensioner who died after being arrested and handcuffed at his Bethnal Green home

The gated door to the first-floor flat in Alliston House. Picture: Mike Brooke

Throwaway plastic floats idea at Canary Wharf’s ‘Winter Lights’ festival of tacking waste

Floating islands of plastic waste at Canary Wharf's Winter Lights festival by Swanlea School pupils. Picture: Lesley Johnson

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

#includeImage($article, 225)

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bid to contact family of pensioner who died after being arrested and handcuffed at his Bethnal Green home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Throwaway plastic floats idea at Canary Wharf’s ‘Winter Lights’ festival of tacking waste

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

London Lions eager to bag first piece of silverware as they face Rocks in cup final

London Lions won on the road at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Boss Gazi wants Sporting Bengal United to respond at Woodford Town

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

West Ham eye FA Cup progress as Fredericks looks for a start

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks

Still set for managerial return away to O’s

John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists