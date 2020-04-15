There With You: £10m Tower Hamlets council tax relief fund set up for those struggling to pay

Council launches Service Investment Fund to respond to coronavirus emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

A £10million emergency fund is being set up by Tower Hamlets Council in response to the coronavirus emergency to help families struggling to pay their council tax.

All council payment enforcements are being suspended during the coronavirus emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke All council payment enforcements are being suspended during the coronavirus emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

The emergency package is also being used to help small businesses who can’t meet their business rate bills and for suppliers and service providers needing a cash flow injection.

The Service Investment Fund, using a £10.5m handout from Whitehall, is to cover “additional pressures caused by the Covid-19 emergency” with new reliefs, discounts, grants and reductions to be given to households and businesses.

Adult social care is getting an £8m boost, with £1m to support the homeless and an extra £500,000 for children’s services.

“This new fund will have direct impacts on the most vulnerable as well as wider financial impacts on households and businesses during the spread of Covid-19,” a town hall spokesman explained. “These decisions need to be made now to provide support to vulnerable people, families and businesses.”

The authority is introducing “a more flexible approach” to council tax collection and enforcement, using reliefs, discounts, grants and reductions which are now being made available.

The spokesman added: “Further action may be needed as the impact of Covid-19 is better known and the adverse effects better understood.”

General measures being introduced include flexible payment and suspending enforcement action, replaced with reliefs, grants and discounts and assistance for those struggling to pay. They include the self-employed being able to defer council tax payment up to three months.

All providers of essential services to the council will continue to be paid “regardless of any temporary inability to fulfil their contract obligations”.

The authority’s corporate director of resources is to make the final decision on who this applies to, under emergency executive powers, and to decide on any contract extensions or variations to its network of suppliers.

A 12-month business rates “holiday” was announced nationally by the Chancellor last month for shops, pubs, theatres, music venues, restaurants and other hospitality and leisure businesses. Registered nurseries are also now eligible for the business rates break for one year and receive 100pc relief.

The retail and leisure reliefs are worth £98m and grants £81m to East End businesses.