Covid-19 tests available after Tower Hamlets reports 4-fold spike in new cases

Tests for Covid 19 are now being made available with latest figures showing the number of cases reported by Tower Hamlets health authorities spiking four-fold in August.

There were 131 cases of Covid-19 notified in Tower Hamlets by the NHS in August, compared to just 37 in June.

A mobile testing unit is now touring the area near Canary Wharf on Wednesday, September 9, as well as Saturday 12th and Tuesday 15th for anyone worried about showing symptoms.

A telephone help line has also been started by Tower Hamlets Council as part of its a public awareness campaign to stay alert and get tested if showing symptoms of the virus.

“We are concerned about and want to make sure that numbers of cases do not continue to increase,” a Town Hall statement says.

“Some of the most common activities among people of all ages who test positive include going on holiday, eating out, shopping, travel and commuting.

“It’s crucial that we do these things safely by following government advice and staying alert to the risks of Covid-19.”

The call number for support is 020-7364 3030, Monday to Friday 9am-5pm for Tower Hamlets households, for families or carers to let the council know if they have urgent needs. These include those at the highest risk of severe illness, the very elderly, people with disabilities, those self-isolating with underlying health conditions or anyone isolating as a result of NHS Test and Trace.

The phone-line can be used for concerns around social isolation, help with food supplies, getting medication or even discuss worries about financial debt.

Anyone can get a test if they show symptoms such as high temperature, a new and continuous cough or loss or change in sense of smell or taste.

Results from the free NHS tests can be booked online including test-and-tracing with results available the next day. Home test kits for those maintaining self-isolation are also being made available.

But people are also still being advised to stay at home if they test positive for Covid-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive and been asked to self-isolate.

The NHS Test and Trace is a national programme for anyone who develops symptoms to be tested quickly. It also helps trace close recent contacts of anyone who tests positive and notify them so that they can self-isolate and help stop the virus spreading.