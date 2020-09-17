Search

Advanced search

Covid ‘community champions’ plan by Tower Hamlets Council to spread the word — not the virus

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 September 2020

Being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility as part of NHS national programme. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility as part of NHS national programme. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Archant

A Covid-19 “community champions” network is being set up in east London to deal with the spike in coronavirus cases recorded in Tower Hamlets.

Depty mayor Rachel Blake... Depty mayor Rachel Blake... "Champions can help by sharing knowledge with friends, family and neighbours to help reduce the spread of the virus." Picture: Mike Brooke

Volunteers are being urged to sign up to become champions to help the public stay informed with up-to-date advice.

The champions would receive updates to pass on to the community and help people make sense of it.

“Champions will play an important role in keeping the community safe,” Deputy Mayor Rachel Blake said.

“They can help by having conversations with friends, family and neighbours sharing knowledge to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Cases of Covid-19 “are on the rise” in the East End, Cllr Blake warned.

But the cabinet member for public health was ready with a battle plan to tackle the second wave.

Mayor John Biggs... call for Covid community champions to sign up in the East End. Picture: Mike BrokeMayor John Biggs... call for Covid community champions to sign up in the East End. Picture: Mike Broke

She added: “Support and sharing of knowledge and facts like information about behaviour change to protect everyone can make a difference and help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Anyone can sign up to join the Covid community champions and get information in by email, WhatsApp, text messages or online webinars.

A telephone help line has also been set up on 020-7364 3030, Monday to Friday 9am-5pm to let the town hall know if anyone has urgent needs such as food, medication or even to discuss concerns about social isolation or financial debt.

Tests for Covid-19 are being made available with figures showing 131 cases notified by Tower Hamlets NHS in August, compared to just 37 in June.

Mayor John Biggs warned that the East End was now “facing a different challenge” with cases of Coronavirus increasing again.

He said: “The contribution that volunteers, community groups and faith organisations made at the height of the pandemic proved invaluable through the toughest of times.

“But we must take action now to reduce the risk of a local lockdown, as seen in other parts of the country.”

Tips to stay safe include washing hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitiser, as well as wearing a face covering on public transport, in shops and other enclosed areas.

People are also being urged to keep a safe distance from others outside their household by 6ft (2m) where possible and to follow the new government rule of not meeting in groups of more than six.

- Online sign-up for Covid community champions.

- Support also available on Tower Hamlets Council website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit mosque and Brick Lane bakery in East End tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Beigel Bake in Brick Lane:. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Parents being banned dropping off or collecting the kids by car at 6 more Tower Hamlets schools

School Streets... new schemes making it safe for pupils outside gates at home time. Picture: LBTH

TfL starts work on Mile End to Westferry temporary cycle lanes

Work has started on temporary cycle lanes linking Mile End and Westferry. Picture: PA Images

Pedley Street ghost station reopens after Covid lockdown with trips back to Victorian London

The old Shoreditch station in Pedley Street, off Brick Lane, before it closed in 2006. Picture: Archant

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit mosque and Brick Lane bakery in East End tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Beigel Bake in Brick Lane:. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Parents being banned dropping off or collecting the kids by car at 6 more Tower Hamlets schools

School Streets... new schemes making it safe for pupils outside gates at home time. Picture: LBTH

TfL starts work on Mile End to Westferry temporary cycle lanes

Work has started on temporary cycle lanes linking Mile End and Westferry. Picture: PA Images

Pedley Street ghost station reopens after Covid lockdown with trips back to Victorian London

The old Shoreditch station in Pedley Street, off Brick Lane, before it closed in 2006. Picture: Archant

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Covid ‘community champions’ plan by Tower Hamlets Council to spread the word — not the virus

Being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility as part of NHS national programme. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Aron Nijjar inspires Essex’s huge victory over Hampshire

Essex Eagles' Aron Nijjar (left) celebrates after bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Matthew Critchley during Semi Final 2 on Finals Day of the Vitality T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Sylhet seal league title with victory over rivals Royal Tigers

Ahmed Salman is bowled out by Shakil Mahmud (Pic: George Watson)

Wapping men endure tough set of pre-season friendlies

Wapping men's first-team in pre-season friendly action (Pic: Wapping HC)

Midfielder Declan Rice becomes youngest West Ham player to reach 100 appearances

West Ham United's Declan Rice chases referee Stuart Attwell as he appeals for a hand ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.