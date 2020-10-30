Search

Day care centres get temporary reprieve by Tower Hamlets Council

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 October 2020

Rabina Khan...

Rabina Khan... "I don’t believe carers have been listened to properly." Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The threat to close day care centres has been postponed by Tower Hamlets Council after a heated debate at its cabinet.

Jack Dash House on Isle of Dogs... one of three day care centres facing closure. Picture: GoogleJack Dash House on Isle of Dogs... one of three day care centres facing closure. Picture: Google

Opposition councillor Rabina Khan had challenged the move in a confrontation with the deputy mayor for adult services.

“I don’t believe carers have been listened to properly,” she insisted. “These plans deal with assessing the impact on equality to check if any group like the disabled may suffer negatively by closing the centres.”

The council received a petition after hundreds of disabled had been warned in letters from the town hall that their centres would not reopen after the Covid lockdown.

The centres under threat are the Riverside at Jack Dash House on the Isle of Dogs, a centre for brain injury recovery in Stepney Way and a care centre at Pritchard’s Row in Bethnal Green.

Care worker Manuel Ghobo had told the East London Advertiser before the cabinet meeting: “The woman I look after is breaking down over the closures. I had 20 calls from her. She was gutted by the letter she got.”

Ex-security worker Alan Orpwood, now 72, became a full-time carer for his disabled wife before damaging his spine in an accident leaving him disabled himself.

His wife Anne, 63, said: “We asked the council when our centre would reopen and were told they’re closing it altogether. It’s Alan’s lifeline.”

Jessica Cupit turns 93 at Christmas and has been stuck at home isolated while her Pritchard’s Row centre has been shut through Covid.

Her daughter Christine Scotton, 71, said: “It’s a bit of a blow if it’s not reopening. It was Mum’s only outing.”

The equality assessment showed “a disproportionately negative impact” for people with “protected characteristics” under the Equality Act, the cabinet was told.

The closure plans were recommended to be suspended until further thorough assessment was carried out.

Rabina Khan...

