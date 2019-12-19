Search

Advanced search

Deputy mayor quizzed by children on East End's homeless crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 December 2019

Depty Mayor Sirajul Islam answers questions from the children at Bethnal Green's Bangabandha school about East End's homless. Picture: Taysir Mahmud/Weekly Desh

Depty Mayor Sirajul Islam answers questions from the children at Bethnal Green's Bangabandha school about East End's homless. Picture: Taysir Mahmud/Weekly Desh

Taysir Mahmud/Weekley Desh

Children have been getting anxious about the rise of rough sleeping and the number of homeless people living in the East End and what Tower Hamlets Council is doing about it.

So the pupils at Bethnal Green's Bangabandhu Primary School invited Deputy Mayor Sirajul Islam to answer their questions.

They wanted to know why homeless numbers were rising and how they could help the families in need financially.

Cllr Islam, who is the local authority's cabinet member for housing affairs, explained how the town hall was dealing with the housing shortage, among the worst in the country, much of it restricted by government budget cuts.

Tower Hamlets has 19,000 families on its waiting list, the longest of all the 32 London boroughs.

The questions-and-answers session with the deputy mayor, part of the school's Homelessness Outright civic awareness project, was staged in the school's auditorium the day before the December 12 general election.

Most Read

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour to clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

East End remembers Kenny Lynch as showbiz tributes pour for the singer who dies at 81

Kenny Lynch arriving at the Odeon Leicester Square in 1999 for the premiere of 'Swing'. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour to clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

East End remembers Kenny Lynch as showbiz tributes pour for the singer who dies at 81

Kenny Lynch arriving at the Odeon Leicester Square in 1999 for the premiere of 'Swing'. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi is looking to finish 2019 strong and push on in the New Year

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

BBL: London Lions 99 Bristol Flyers 88

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions against Bristol (pic Graham Hodges)

Basketball: UEL strengthen ties with London Lions

London Lions star Ovie Soko (pic Lynne Nolan/UEL)

Deputy mayor quizzed by children on East End’s homeless crisis

Depty Mayor Sirajul Islam answers questions from the children at Bethnal Green's Bangabandha school about East End's homless. Picture: Taysir Mahmud/Weekly Desh

Campaigners launch second petition to challenge ‘historic’ Regent’s Canal gasholder plans

The Bethnal Green gasholders, reflected in the Regent's Canal. Picture: The Gentle Author
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists