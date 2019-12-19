Deputy mayor quizzed by children on East End's homeless crisis

Depty Mayor Sirajul Islam answers questions from the children at Bethnal Green's Bangabandha school about East End's homless. Picture: Taysir Mahmud/Weekly Desh Taysir Mahmud/Weekley Desh

Children have been getting anxious about the rise of rough sleeping and the number of homeless people living in the East End and what Tower Hamlets Council is doing about it.

So the pupils at Bethnal Green's Bangabandhu Primary School invited Deputy Mayor Sirajul Islam to answer their questions.

They wanted to know why homeless numbers were rising and how they could help the families in need financially.

Cllr Islam, who is the local authority's cabinet member for housing affairs, explained how the town hall was dealing with the housing shortage, among the worst in the country, much of it restricted by government budget cuts.

Tower Hamlets has 19,000 families on its waiting list, the longest of all the 32 London boroughs.

The questions-and-answers session with the deputy mayor, part of the school's Homelessness Outright civic awareness project, was staged in the school's auditorium the day before the December 12 general election.