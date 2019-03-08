First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England's London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne (left) in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, accompanied by Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Credit: Colin Ross Colin Ross/Diocese of London

The new Bishop of Stepney announced by Downing Street a few minutes ago is the Venerable Dr Joanne Woolway Grenfell, the first woman ever to hold the post.

Her appointment made by the Church of England's Diocese of London covers the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington.

The new bishop is the current Archdeacon of Portsdown in the Diocese of Portsmouth.

Her life in the Church of England has taken her from housing estates and inner city parishes, chaplaincy, diocesan ministry, and cathedral outreach through to her current strategic role as archdeacon.

“It's a privilege to be asked to become the next Bishop of Stepney and to live in this diverse and creative part of London,” she said.

“I look forward to listening to people to learn what is already happening here and to how I can best support churches to be confident, growing communities.

“There are particular challenges here, empowering young people, seeking the common good, working across different communities.”

Joanne is due to move into the Bishop's Manse at Mile End in September, vacated by Bishop Adrian Newman who had to retire last October through ill health—first revealed in the East London Advertiser last year.

Her consecration takes place in July at St Paul's, when she joins the Diocese of London as the lead bishop for social responsibility and safeguarding, along with the Bishop of London, as well as her role for the Stepney Area.

The Bishop of London, the Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally, who visited Bishop Newman art Shadwell last year soon after her own appointment, said: “Joanne is a person of prayer and theological reflection, committed to spiritual growth, with an understanding and love of the diversity we see across London.

“She will provide inspirational Christian leadership across the Stepney Area and across London.”

Joanne Woolway Grenfell was ordained Priest in 2001 served her title in the Liverpool diocese, then appointed a parish priest in Sheffield in 2003. She took on the additional role of Dean of Women's Ministry In 2008 before becoming Archdeacon of Portsdown in 2013.

She replaces The Rt Rev Adrian Newman who had to step down in October through ill-health at the age of 59.