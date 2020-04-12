There With You: Gifts and greetings are left for dustbin collection ‘heroes’ during lockdown

Message to the binmen... from one youngster saying thanks to the kerbside key workers. Picture: Business Waste Business Waste

Binmen out on the streets collecting household refuse each day have been “overwhelmed” with public support during the lockdown emergency.

Not gone unappreciated... vital refuse collections down your street. Picture: Business Waste Not gone unappreciated... vital refuse collections down your street. Picture: Business Waste

Families have been leaving messages and even gifts with their dustbins for the “kerbside key workers”.

One contractor, Business Waste, has praised families on their rounds for the good wishes.

“People are showing they’re grateful for the hard work binmen do while recycling centres are closed,” the company’s Mark Hall said. “It’s brilliant to see a usually unrecognised sector being praised for their efforts.”

Bins have been decorated with pictures from children, while some households even leave gifts like a six pack of beer to say thanks to the unsung refuse collecting heroes.

Others write messages saying they’ve sanitised the bin handles as there is a sanitiser shortage.

Business Waste recommends sealing tissues and disposable cleaning cloths in smaller plastic bags for 72 hours before putting them in a black bag in the dustbin.