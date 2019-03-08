Empty space brought back to life as Bow's new 'people's hub'

A space that's been empty for years has been opened up as a people's community hub in Bromley-by-Bow to bring a run-down neighbourhood back to life.

The Bow Hub at Twelvetrees Crescent, next to the Lea River, is one of a network of hubs across the East End being created by Tower Hamlets Council to give people a healthier lifestyle.

It has been handed to Poplar Harca housing regeneration organisation for a trial six-month period to see how it works out.

"The splace had been empty for a long time," Harca's neighbourhoods director Babu Bhattarcherjee revealed.

"Now it's being brought back to life.

"We've had a response from people offering services and activities to bring a new buzz to the area."

Centres like the Bow Hub have free Wi-Fi and kitchen facilities and are designed to be used by several groups at the same time.

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake pointed out: "Our communities are about so much more than bricks and mortar. These hubs make sure people can live healthier lives while staying independent as long as they can."

An art display was put on for the opening by pupils from Marner Primary school nearby, which intends making regular use of the Bow Hub.

Other organisations involved include Hartbeeps educational play for children, the Bromley-by-Bow centre, Limehouse boxing academy, Clarion Housing Group and Spitalfields Housing Association.