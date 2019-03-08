Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Empty space brought back to life as Bow's new 'people's hub'

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 09 July 2019

New Bow community hub opens to help keep people fitter. Picture: Kois Miah

New Bow community hub opens to help keep people fitter. Picture: Kois Miah

Kois Miah

A space that's been empty for years has been opened up as a people's community hub in Bromley-by-Bow to bring a run-down neighbourhood back to life.

Cllr Rachel Blake tours Bromley-by-Bow's new community hub in Twelvetress Crescent. Picture: Kois MiahCllr Rachel Blake tours Bromley-by-Bow's new community hub in Twelvetress Crescent. Picture: Kois Miah

The Bow Hub at Twelvetrees Crescent, next to the Lea River, is one of a network of hubs across the East End being created by Tower Hamlets Council to give people a healthier lifestyle.

It has been handed to Poplar Harca housing regeneration organisation for a trial six-month period to see how it works out.

"The splace had been empty for a long time," Harca's neighbourhoods director Babu Bhattarcherjee revealed.

Cllr Blake surrounded by children at the opening of the new Bow community hub. Picture: Kois MiahCllr Blake surrounded by children at the opening of the new Bow community hub. Picture: Kois Miah

"Now it's being brought back to life.

"We've had a response from people offering services and activities to bring a new buzz to the area."

Centres like the Bow Hub have free Wi-Fi and kitchen facilities and are designed to be used by several groups at the same time.

Bromley-by-Bow's new community hub. Picture: Kois MiahBromley-by-Bow's new community hub. Picture: Kois Miah

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake pointed out: "Our communities are about so much more than bricks and mortar. These hubs make sure people can live healthier lives while staying independent as long as they can."

An art display was put on for the opening by pupils from Marner Primary school nearby, which intends making regular use of the Bow Hub.

Other organisations involved include Hartbeeps educational play for children, the Bromley-by-Bow centre, Limehouse boxing academy, Clarion Housing Group and Spitalfields Housing Association.

Most Read

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove ‘everybody wrong’

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

O’s want to keep Happe for ‘at least another season’

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Hull City will provide O’s with different challenge

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Most Read

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove ‘everybody wrong’

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

O’s want to keep Happe for ‘at least another season’

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Hull City will provide O’s with different challenge

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton with his staff - including Danny Webb - at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Essex take over at top as Yorkshire are hammered

Nick Browne of Essex hits out during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 9th July 2019

O’s want to keep Happe for ‘at least another season’

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Clay backs Orient’s new coaching team to continue Justin’s legacy

Leyton Orient players observe a tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Westley pleased with team batting display against Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during against Yorkshire on his way to 81 in the County Championship Division One (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Hazardous chemical spillage emergency at Queen Mary University of London’s Mile End campus

Fire brigade deal with chemical spillage emergency at Queen Mary University of London lab in Mile End. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists