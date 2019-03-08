How Tower Hamlets is tackling east London's housing crisis with public schemes

Look mummy, that's where we live... West End architects' exhibition praises eight Tower Hamlets public housing schemes. Picture: New London Architecture New London Architecture

Public housing schemes drawn up by Tower Hamlets Council are being recognised by a professional architects forum as being among the best in London.

Examples of 'good design and community engagement' when housing crisis is at unprecedented levels. Picture: New London Architecture Examples of 'good design and community engagement' when housing crisis is at unprecedented levels. Picture: New London Architecture

Eight of its developments have been included in a prestigious West End exhibition now open to the public staged by New London Architecture, a professional forum on architecture and development.

The council is recognised for turning to small 'infill' sites to meet the housing demand as well as undertaking large-scale projects like Poplar's £500 million Blackwall Reach regeneration.

"It's vital that we keep pace with unprecedented demand for public housing," deputy Mayor Sirajul Islam said. "But we mustn't allow the need to build quickly to detract from high quality design and community involvement."

Schemes selected for the 'public housing London renaissance' exhibition include Watts Grove in Bromley-by-Bow, Jubilee Street in Stepney, Locksley Estate in Limehouse, Shetland Road in Bow and two in Whitechapel at Hanbury Street and Sidney Street.

Visitors flock to see good design in public housing at 'London renaissance' exhibition. Picture: New London Architecture Visitors flock to see good design in public housing at 'London renaissance' exhibition. Picture: New London Architecture

The exhibition at the Building Centre in Store Street, off Tottenham Court Road, shows examples of "good design and community engagement" at a time when the housing crisis has had an impact at unprecedented levels, say organisers.

It runs until July 18, weekdays 9.30am to 6pm and Saturdays 10am to 5pm (closed Sundays). A programme of events linked to the exhibition includes a tour of the Blackwall Reach development for members of the architects' forum.