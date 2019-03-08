Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Town hall setting up forum for voluntary groups missing out on Tower Hamlets funding

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 August 2019

Mayor Biggs...

Mayor Biggs... "We would have loved to support every strong funding bid we received." Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A funders forum is being set up by Tower Hamlets Council to help voluntary groups which have failed in their bids for grants this year.

It has promised to help organisations that missed out on getting a slice of the £2.7million in grants being put aside each year for the next three years.

Alternatives would be looked into which includes setting up a forum where groups can meet potential funders to mull over ideas.

"We would have loved to support every strong bid we received," mayor John Biggs assured. "The successful organisations will now play an important role in the lives of residents."

Organisations were invited to submit bids to run projects such as the £990,000 available for inclusion and health programmes, £435,000 for employment projects, £195,000 for public safety, £60,000 for digital training and £980,000 for advice services.

The mayor promises to support groups that haven't been successful to find other means, which could even include applying for council contracts.

Most Read

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The Royal London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Mayor uses Tower Hamlets council tax to keep youths out of trouble in school holiday

Youth activity programme launch at Shadwell Gardens estate by Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs (right). Picture: Rehan Jamil

Most Read

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The Royal London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Mayor uses Tower Hamlets council tax to keep youths out of trouble in school holiday

Youth activity programme launch at Shadwell Gardens estate by Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs (right). Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Robins boss disappointed to be talking about referee decisions

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Town hall setting up forum for voluntary groups missing out on Tower Hamlets funding

Mayor Biggs...

Cancellations and delays across c2c after signalling fault

There are delays across the c2c network this morning due to a signalling fault. Picture: c2c

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The Royal London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O’s to build on shaky start

Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists