Town hall setting up forum for voluntary groups missing out on Tower Hamlets funding

Mayor Biggs... "We would have loved to support every strong funding bid we received." Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

A funders forum is being set up by Tower Hamlets Council to help voluntary groups which have failed in their bids for grants this year.

It has promised to help organisations that missed out on getting a slice of the £2.7million in grants being put aside each year for the next three years.

Alternatives would be looked into which includes setting up a forum where groups can meet potential funders to mull over ideas.

"We would have loved to support every strong bid we received," mayor John Biggs assured. "The successful organisations will now play an important role in the lives of residents."

Organisations were invited to submit bids to run projects such as the £990,000 available for inclusion and health programmes, £435,000 for employment projects, £195,000 for public safety, £60,000 for digital training and £980,000 for advice services.

The mayor promises to support groups that haven't been successful to find other means, which could even include applying for council contracts.