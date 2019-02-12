Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

London Assembly member backs fashion trade ‘penny tax’ to solve East End fly-tipping crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:03 20 February 2019

Council workers clearing packaging dumped in Whitechapel which led to flytipper being fined after he was caught on CCTV. Picture: LBTH

Council workers clearing packaging dumped in Whitechapel which led to flytipper being fined after he was caught on CCTV. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

MPs are calling for a tax on the fashion industry to cope with dumping on the streets which could add a penny on every item produced by east London’s traditional garment industry.

London Assembly's Unmesh Desai visits Brick Lane, traditional home of East End's clothing industry, calling for end to 'throw away' fashions. Picture: Mike BrookeLondon Assembly's Unmesh Desai visits Brick Lane, traditional home of East End's clothing industry, calling for end to 'throw away' fashions. Picture: Mike Brooke

The call came in a report by Parliament’s Environmental Audit committee to end the “throw away” culture of fast turn-round fashions.

The move has been backed at City Hall by London Assembly member Unmesh Desai whose east London constituency includes the traditional manufacturing home of the clothing trade.

“This is a wake-up call to provide the means for customers to recycle unwanted clothing,” he said.

“We are seeing the scourge of clothes being dumped on our streets, contributing to fly-tipping.”

Nearly 7,500 fly-tipping incidents were reported to Tower Hamlets Council between 2017 and 2018 alone, according to latest figures.

“We have a responsibility to ensure our public realm is kept clean,” Mr Desai added. “But the MPs’ findings show that fashion retailers also have a substantial role to play to tackle this issue.”

He is calling on the government to create “a circular economy” where clothing is automatically recycled after use, rather than being discarded or incinerated.

Fashion retailers and manufacturers could be forced to pay a levy on every garment sold, under plans to reduce the 300,000 tonnes of clothing that is incinerated or dumped in landfill sites in Britain every year.

Companies using packaging face a tenfold increase in the annual amount levied on them towards paying for collecting and recycling.

The East End has had a ‘rough history’ of dumping and fly-tipping blighting the streets.

A fly-tipper in Whitechapel caught on Tower Hamlets Council’s CCTV dumping cardboard packaging on the pavement in Myrdle Street was fined nearly £500 at Thames Magistrates Court in 2017 when he was also ordered to pay for clearing up his mess.

The council piloted a scheme in 2016 putting barcodes and phone numbers on street signs around Bromley-by-Bow, Millwall and Stepney Green, for the public to report fly-tipping by scanning the location codes on lamp-posts or sending a text. The council previously set up a telephone hotline in 2013 to deal with dumping.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road. Picture: MPS

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

London Assembly member backs fashion trade ‘penny tax’ to solve East End fly-tipping crisis

Council workers clearing packaging dumped in Whitechapel which led to flytipper being fined after he was caught on CCTV. Picture: LBTH

Support local journalism, it’s good for democracy

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright.

Family of Bethnal Green IS teen considering legal action after she is stripped of her British citizenship

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her Britosh citizenship. Pic: Met Police

Muslim Entrepreneur Network investors speak out as co-founders clash over alleged fraud

Members of the Leverage 'family' at an event in November 2017. Picture: Submitted

Hockey: Wapping put Saffron Walden to the sword

Wapping's men attack (pic Iain McAuslan)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists