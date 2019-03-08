Search

'Financial health' centre helps 2,000 struggling East End families with Universal Credit

PUBLISHED: 12:14 23 October 2019

Mayor John Biggs officially opening Raynham House Financial Health Centre in Stepney Green in 2018. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Mayor John Biggs officially opening Raynham House Financial Health Centre in Stepney Green in 2018. Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

Thousands of people have been given help to make ends meet in just 12 months with the East End's first "financial health centre" set up in Stepney Green a year ago.

It has been used by 2,000 people to sort out debts totalling £450,000 and to make benefit applications adding up to £1.4million.

"The number of people we've helped in the first year alone shows just how vital the service is," Tower Hamlets Homes chief Susmita Sen said. "Our goal is giving more help to even more people."

The centre was opened by the mayor of Tower Hamlets in October 2018 at Raynham House in Massingham Street, off Globe Road, to help struggling families as the Universal Credit was completed in E2 postcodes around Bethnal Green and Shoreditch. The centre is open weekdays 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Employment and training programmes are also offered with 172 people getting jobs. Organisations involved include Tower Hamlets Homes, Citizen Advice Bureau, the Limehouse Project and Tower Hamlets Council.

