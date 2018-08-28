Search

MP Jim Fitzpatrick votes down protections against no-deal Brexit

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 January 2019

MP Jim Fitzpatrick. Pic: UK Parliament

MP Jim Fitzpatrick. Pic: UK Parliament

UK Partliament

Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse Jim Fitzpatrick has voted against multiple amendments protecting against a no-deal Brexit.

Most notably, he voted against an amendment guaranteeing parliamentary time for a bill that would extend Article 50 until the end of 2019 if prime minister Theresa May fails to secure a deal by late February.

Mr Fitzpatrick was joined by 13 other Labour rebels who opposed the amendment on Tuesday=.

Both the amendment and the bill were put forward by Labour MP Yvette Cooper.

Another amendment he opposed would have allowed Parliament to prioritise Brexit debate for six days in February and March.

In voting against the amendments, Mr Fitzpatrick has voted in defiance of the Labour whip and, seemingly, the majority of Tower Hamlets voters.

Tower Hamlets voted overwhelmingly to stay in the European Union, with 67.5per cent of the electorate voting remain.

Mr Fitzpatrick did however vote for a measure to require the government replace the backstop with a different mechanism to prevent a hard boarder in Northern Ireland.

The backstop is a significant hang-up for Brexiteers, who see it as a way the UK could stay in the EU indefinitely.

The same day of the votes, the Labour MP tweeted a link to a Times article saying Britain will have to elect MEPs if it does not leave the EU by July.

Elaine Bagshaw, Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Poplar & Limehouse condemned the move by Mr Fitzgerald: “This is yet another example of Jim Fitzpatrick voting against the wishes of the majority of his constituents and their best interests. It’s telling that the only other London MP to vote against Cooper’s amendment was staunch Brexiteer Kate Hoey.

“Jim and his 13 labour colleagues have taken us another step closer to the edge of crashing out of the EU with no deal and no plan. It’s utterly irresponsible.”

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

