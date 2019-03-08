Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick announces he won't stand for re-election

PUBLISHED: 12:11 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 25 June 2019

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick won't stand for re-election after more than 20 years representing Tower Hamlets in parliament. Picture: UK Parliament.

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick won't stand for re-election after more than 20 years representing Tower Hamlets in parliament. Picture: UK Parliament.

UK Parliament

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick has said today he won't stand for re-election or fight any deselection battle.

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick said today he won't stand for re-election or fight any deselection battle.

The move comes as the national Labour Party office asked its MPs if they're planning to run again. Labour MPs were given a fortnight to reply after the letters went out on Monday.

It's all in anticipation of an early general election, either after a vote of no-confidence in the new Tory leader or if the new prime minister calls it himself.

Mr Fitzpatrick made a series of controversial votes during the Brexit process.

You may also want to watch:

Tower Hamlets overwhelmingly voted to remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum. The Poplar and Limehouse MP seemingly went against that position.

In March, he voted down a number of proposals meant to stop a no-deal Brexit and supported Theresa May's deal as it went through parliament in April.

All of this led many Labour voters to call for his removal on social media, questioning his ability to properly represent such a remain-heavy area.

Tower Hamlets Labour declined to comment on Mr Fitzpatrick's decision. Mr Fitzpatrick also declined to comment at the time of writing.

Nationally, there are fears of a purge in the Labour Party to shore-up Jeremy Corbyn's position as leader.

By starting the selection process early, local members now have the chance to replace (known as 'deselecting') candidates they don't like.

As Mr Corbyn draws his support from Labour members rather than MPs, the make-up of the party's candidates could become considerably more pro-Corbyn.

Most Read

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Old Royal London Hospital sold for £9m to Tower Hamlets council for a new town hall

Old Royal London hospital site... now part of Whitechapel Masterplan

Most Read

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Old Royal London Hospital sold for £9m to Tower Hamlets council for a new town hall

Old Royal London hospital site... now part of Whitechapel Masterplan

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Golden veterans roll back the years at Sonali Othith football night

Sonali Othith face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick announces he won’t stand for re-election

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick won't stand for re-election after more than 20 years representing Tower Hamlets in parliament. Picture: UK Parliament.

Pedestrian crossings are given a rainbow makeover to mark Pride month

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and their teams met up to mark the rainbow crossing painted in Hackney Road for Pride month. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

MPs and mayor appeal to government over Tower Hamlets nursery schools facing closure

Even babies join mums' town hall protest in 2018 to stop day nurseries closing. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists