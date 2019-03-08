Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick votes for Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick. Picture: UK Parliament. UK Parliament

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick has voted in support of Theresa May’s Brexit deal despite overwhelming support for remain from his constituents.

This is the first time he has supported May’s deal in a vote.

A total of five Labour MPs voted for May’s plan in the third ‘meaningful vote’ on Brexit, but only Mr Fitzpatrick came from a remain-voting constituency.

In 2016, 67.4 per cent of Tower Hamlets voters supported remaining in the EU.

Mr Fitzpatrick previously voted down proposals that would prevent a no-deal Brexit and voted against a second referendum in Wednesday’s indicative votes.

He has been contacted for comment.