Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Housing company on Isle of Dogs fined for evading tenants 'redress' scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 June 2019

G Crawford Properties managing Millwall's Lockesfield Place estate is fined £3,000. Picture: Google

G Crawford Properties managing Millwall's Lockesfield Place estate is fined £3,000. Picture: Google

Google

A property management company on the Isle of Dogs has been fined £3,000 by a judge for failing to join a Tower Hamlets scheme giving right of redress to tenants and leaseholders.

Mayor John Biggs... Mayor John Biggs... "It's important that there is redress where housing standards aren't met." Picture: Mike Brooke

Legal action was taken against G Crawford Management of Westferry Road by Tower Hamlets Council.

The company was found to be in breach of legal requirements over the running of Millwall's Lockesfield Place housing estate.

"This decision sends a clear message to other companies considering flouting the rules," mayor John Biggs said after the Upper Tribunal hearing. "We are working proactively to make sure property managers fulfil their duties."

The council set up a Private Renters' charter two years ago following a running campaign by tenants facing crippling lettings fees, hyped rents and illegal evictions given at a moment's notice.

Deputy Mayor Sirajul Islam... Deputy Mayor Sirajul Islam... "Redress schemes are in place to ensure fairness for tenants, leaseholders and landlords." Picture: Mike Brooke

The charter supports both tenants and 'good landlords' by setting out standards protecting rights of renters and property owners alike.

The mayor added: "It's important that there is a means of redress where these standards are not met."

Property managers are required by law to sign up to a 'redress scheme' giving all parties a way of resolving disputes or challenging poor service without lengthy and costly court proceedings.

But G Crawford Management refused to register, despite warnings from Tower Hamlets trading standards, the tribunal heard.

Judge Howard Levenson ruled that the refusal meant the company, which has Gillian Crawford listed at Companies House as its sole director, was in breach of the regulations governing lettings agencies and property management companies.

Deputy Mayor for housing Sirajul Islam said: "Redress schemes are in place to ensure fairness for tenants, leaseholders and landlords. We are glad the spirit of this regulation was upheld."

The council continues campaigning for tenancy rights in the private sector with renters winning a victory in April from the government announcing plans to outlaw summary evictions without reason.

A home "is a right and not something to be traded", the town hall insists, especially for families and those forever being squeezed out of the East End.

But some 'bad landlords' were evicting on a whim—often for merely complaining about dangerous living conditions. Now they would have to provide "concrete evidenced reason specified in law" for bringing tenancies to an abrupt end, which effectively creates open-ended tenancies.

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Raine’s parents accuse Tower Hamlets of ‘dodgy dealing’ over plan to close school

Battle to save 300-year-old Raine's Foundation, the East End's oldest school. Picture: Mike Brooke

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Three men charged with attack that has left delivery driver fighting for his life

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Raine’s parents accuse Tower Hamlets of ‘dodgy dealing’ over plan to close school

Battle to save 300-year-old Raine's Foundation, the East End's oldest school. Picture: Mike Brooke

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Three men charged with attack that has left delivery driver fighting for his life

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

FIH Pro League: GB 1 Australia 6

Great Britain's men lost to Australia in Amsterdam (pic GB Hockey)

Porter: Essex feel invincible

Jamie Porter of Essex claims the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Housing company on Isle of Dogs fined for evading tenants ‘redress’ scheme

G Crawford Properties managing Millwall's Lockesfield Place estate is fined £3,000. Picture: Google

Opinion: Residents deserve more than a council that is a ‘one-trick pony’

Lib Dem Cllr Rabina Khan feels the council is just focusing on one thing.

MLB, USA Baseball, and BaseballSoftballUK Launch Fun At Bat Schools Programme

Jane Hannah of Premier Education Group, Rick Riccobono, Chief Development Officer for USA Baseball, Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred and John Boyd, CEO of BaseballSoftballUK pose for a photo with students following an announcement of the
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists