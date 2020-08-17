A-Levels: 100pc passes in grades A* to E at George Green’s on Isle of Dogs after switch from Baccalaureate

Pals sharing their A-Level news at George Green's Secondary... Kristiano Loshi, Ahmad Kamaly and Anisur Rahman. Picture: George Green's George Green's

The first year of A-Level results for George Green’s Secondary on the Isle of Dogs after switching back from the International Baccalaureate in 2018 has come up with 100 per cent passes from grade A* to grade E.

Beaming with delight... Sumaiya Mohbubul and Sara Abdur. Picture: George Green's Beaming with delight... Sumaiya Mohbubul and Sara Abdur. Picture: George Green's

The head teacher is over the moon at last Thurday’s results, despite some “significant worries” about the controversial system for calculating students’ grades during the lockdown emergency.

“They weren’t able to sit exams because of the global pandemic,” principal Jon Ryder said.

“But this should not detract from the sense of achievement they all have.

“Our students worked hard to get the grades they’ve been awarded.

“So many of our young people now move on into the university places of their choosing.”

Around eight-out-of-10 have been offered a place at their first or second choice university, including nearly half at Russell Group universities.

Winning team with their head teacher Jon Ryder are... Maxim Costetchi, Yusuf Ali, Kamrul Eshak, Sara Abdur and Sumaiya Mohbubul, Picture: George Green's Winning team with their head teacher Jon Ryder are... Maxim Costetchi, Yusuf Ali, Kamrul Eshak, Sara Abdur and Sumaiya Mohbubul, Picture: George Green's

Subject by subject, further maths and Spanish topped the poll, each with 100pc pass at A to A*, while computer science and history each managed 56pc.

Maxim Costechi, who got four A*s and is heading off to the London School of Economics to study history, said: “Getting four A*s is a reflection of the sleepless nights and the work I put in over the last two years.”

Nearly one-in-four got one or more A or A* grades, including Maxim Costechi getting four A*s, while 11 per cent of those calculated to pass were awarded three A*s each and 22pc A or A* grades.

Kamrul Eshak was awarded four A*s and is off to Imperial College London to study biomedical science and will be joined there by Yusuf Ali (three A*s) for civil engineering.

Two students are going to King’s College London, Anisur Rahman (two As and a B), for maths and Sumaiya Mohbubul (A* and two As) for computer science.

Sharing a moment... Anisa Begum and Marjhan Hossain. Picture: George Green's Sharing a moment... Anisa Begum and Marjhan Hossain. Picture: George Green's

Sara Abdur (three A*s) is going to Arts London for product design, Ahmad Kamaly (two As and a B) to Queen Mary’s in Mile End for mechanical engineering, Kristiano Loshi (three A*s) to Nottingham for chemical engineering, Sumaiya Mohbubul (A* and two As) to Kings College for computer Science, Anisa Begum (A* and two As), taking a gap year, and Marjhan Hossain (A*, a B and a C) to Greenwich for forensic science.