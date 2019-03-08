Victory for home owners as government picks up £200m tab to remove combustible cladding after Grenfell tragedy

New Providence Wharf towers at Blackwall built with cladding. Picture: Google Google

Hundreds if home-owners living in an east London housing complex with unsafe cladding have won their two-year battle to get fire combustable material removed from their tower blocks two years after the Grenfell fire tragedy that killed 70 people.

Governmenrt funds now available to remove combustable cladding in all private tower blocks. Picture: Google Governmenrt funds now available to remove combustable cladding in all private tower blocks. Picture: Google

The 559 households in the privately-owned New Providence Wharf development on the Thames waterfront at Blackwall won't now have to pick up the tab to replace the cladding after the government agreed cash to make tower blocks safe.

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick and Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs had both pressed the government to put pressure on developers to "do the right thing" and replace the aluminium composite material which caused the 2017 Grenfell Tower blaze to spread rapidly.

But some developers insisted householders themselves would have to foot the bill to remove the cladding.

Now Whitehall is coughing up £200m to make safe 170 privately-owned tower blocks across the UK.

Mayor John Biggs... pressed Housing Secretary to stop households footing the bill to remove combustable cladding. Picture: Mike Brooke Mayor John Biggs... pressed Housing Secretary to stop households footing the bill to remove combustable cladding. Picture: Mike Brooke

Developers and owners have three months to claim funds, as long as they "take steps to recover costs from those responsible for the cladding" in the first place.

The mayor commissioned fire safety work on all 900 council blocks in the East End after the Grenfell blaze, which found 10 tower blocks with similar combustible cladding including Whitechapel's 23-storey Denning Point in Commercial Street and six in Bethnal Green's Cranbrook Estate off Roman Road, all built in the 1960s.

But the work didn't include private developments, leaving families in New Providence Wharf at risk.

The mayor wrote to housing secretary James Brokenshire in December to step in to stop them being slapped with the £2.4 million bill to replace the cladding, which had been legally installed when the Ballymore development was completed in 2004 with Tower Hamlets planning approval. It "met building regulations and legislation at the time", Ballymore pointed out.

The government is now setting £200m aside to pay for the work, the prime minister has told MPs.

The move was welcomed by Grenfell United, the campaign coalition for the Grenfell families, which said it "offers hope to people in dangerous blocks that the nightmare is almost over".

Housing Secretary James Brokenshire told the BBC today: "We've seen several owners and developers doing the right thing.

"But some are trying to pass on the costs to households by threatening them with bills. I am now calling 'time' on delay tactics."

The government has already committed to paying for removing combustable cladding in social housing, with 23 blocks still left to be done.

The London Assembly had called last June for funding help for remove dangerous cladding.

The Assembly's Fire and Emergency Planning chair Andrew Dismore said today: "The government has finally put safety of residents first, two years after the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Building owners Now need to act quickly and fix cladding that poses a risk to families."

Private block owners can register by early July for funds to remove the cladding.