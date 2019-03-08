Greenwich foot tunnel ‘too narrow to share with cycling’ Isle of Dogs families point out

Two cyclists clearly seen riding through the foot tunnel under the Thames while a third correctly walks with his bike. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

Pedestrians are getting their skates on and mobilising to prevent any moves to let cyclists ride through the foot tunnel under the Thames linking the Isle of Dogs to Greenwich.

Campaigners including two Tower Hamlets councillors Peter Golds and Andrew Wood (right) in demo at cyclists breaching foot tunnel bylaws. Picture: Foot Tunnel campaign group Campaigners including two Tower Hamlets councillors Peter Golds and Andrew Wood (right) in demo at cyclists breaching foot tunnel bylaws. Picture: Foot Tunnel campaign group

It follows publication of Transport Department guidelines on ‘shared space’ between walkers and cyclists for local authorities to introduce.

The foot tunnel between Island Gardens in Cubitt Town and the Cutty Sark next to Greenwich Royal Palace has been a battleground for a decade between walkers and cyclists riding through.

Riders in breach of historic bylaws dating to the tunnel opening in 1902 often ‘chance it’ not to get caught.

Tourist Brenda Franks who asked two speeding cyclists to dismount in the foot tunnel. Picture: Mike Brooke Tourist Brenda Franks who asked two speeding cyclists to dismount in the foot tunnel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Tensions were raised in 2017 by Greenwich Council agreeing to let them ride through at certain times—but it still needed agreement from Tower Hamlets which rejects the idea.

Now campaigners on the Isle of Dogs have written to the Transport Department pointing out that the new guidelines on shared space won’t work in the foot tunnel because it’s narrower at floor level than the minimum three metres required.

“It’s not just speeding cyclists,” campaigner Ralph Hardwick told the East London Advertiser. “We now get electric scooters and motorwheels. There is constant conflict with pedestrians who don’t feel safe any more.”

One cyclist walks through... but two others ride. Picture: Mike Brooke One cyclist walks through... but two others ride. Picture: Mike Brooke

Ralph, a former MoD research scientist, wrote to Whitehall this week pointing out the ‘tube-shape’ foot tunnel was less than two-and-a-half metres at floor level.

That means the Transport Department guidelines would rule out any attempt to turn it into ‘joint use’ with cyclists and would be against bylaws.

Tower Hamlets council members and families on the Isle of Dogs have long campaigned to stop cyclists speeding through the foot tunnel.

Cllr Andrew Woods ran a survey on August 2017 which found 191 cyclists unlawfully riding through the foot tunnel in just 50 minutes, while 152 walked and eight ran with their bikes. There were 274 pedestrians in that time, including 31 children, five mums with prams and one wheelchair disabled.

“Cyclists are their own worst enemy,” Cllr Wood said at the time. “A small number of red-light dodgers abuse the system in the streets and we fear they’ll continue cycling in the tunnel.”

A survey by the Advertiser that summer found a similar ratio of cyclists flouting the byelaw, with 12 speeding past pedestrians in just 10 minutes, while nine obeyed the rules and walked with their bikes. There were several confrontations with pedestrians in that 10 minutes.

Greenwich wanted to update the byelaws “into the 21st century” for both Greenwich and Woolwich foot tunnels owned jointly by Tower Hamlets, Newham and Greenwich local authorities, but managed by Greenwich. The last time they were updated was 1938, according to Greenwich, although skateboarding which began in the 1980s seems to have been added to the ‘prohibited’ list.