Astronaut Neil Armstrong follows Guy Fawkes' footsteps with firework night in Victoria Park

PUBLISHED: 17:14 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 06 November 2019

Guy Fawkes Night 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon landing in Victoria Park! Picture: Walk the Plank

Guy Fawkes Night 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon landing in Victoria Park! Picture: Walk the Plank

Walk the Plank

Tens of thousands of spectators turned up for Guy Fawkes fireworks in Victoria Park to mark both the 1605 Gunpower Plot and the 1969 Apollo moon landing.

75,000 spectators turn up for Tower Hamlets' Guy Fawkes display in Victoria Park. Picture: Walk the Plank75,000 spectators turn up for Tower Hamlets' Guy Fawkes display in Victoria Park. Picture: Walk the Plank

The astronomical explosion of pyrotechnics drew an estimated 75,000 people to watch the display put on by Tower Hamlets Council on Sunday, the night before the historic anniversary of the Gunpowder Plot to blow up Parliament.

The night air of Bethnal Green was shattered with an astronomical explosion, music tracks, soundscapes, spoken word storytelling and special effects created by Walk the Plank pyrotechnic outdoor theatre company.

Even the mayor John Biggs turned up to gaze at the extraordinary display which celebrated 50 years since Neil Armstrong took that "Giant Step for Mankind" stepping foot on the moon.

