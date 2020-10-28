Youngsters in need getting free meals at half-term on Isle of Dogs despite government refusing

Chilldren getting half-term school meals provided by Isle of Dogs businesses... even if the government won't pay up. Picture: Island Network Island Network

Children are getting meals provided during the school half-term on the Isle of Dogs despite the government ruling out extending free meals beyond term time.

Island Network volunteers at The Quarterdeck ready to hand out half-term meals to youngsters, paid for by Isle of Dogs businesses. Picture: Island Network Island Network volunteers at The Quarterdeck ready to hand out half-term meals to youngsters, paid for by Isle of Dogs businesses. Picture: Island Network

Volunteers from the Island Network have stepped in to help vulnerable youngsters in need.

They are turning up tomorrow, October 29, at the Quaterdeck Shopping Parade to distribute meals between 2 and 4pm behind Thorne House and Skeggs House, with Covid-19 guidelines being fully comply with.

“It’s a shame that MPs earlier this week voted not to extend the free school meals scheme,” the network’s chair Maium Miah Talukdar told the East London Advertiser. “So we will provide meals for children who need them and hand them out free of charge during the half-term.”

Meals and food packs are available on a “first come, first served” basis.

More than 300 hot meals were distributed on Tuesday at The Quaterdeck, supported by Asda, Canary Wharf group, One Housing and members of the public.

The Island Network has delivered 11,600 food packs around Millwall and Cubitt Town since the lockdown began.