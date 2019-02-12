Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

‘No denying crippling government cuts to youth services has led to rise in violent crime’ says London mayor

PUBLISHED: 12:46 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 18 February 2019

Mayor and City Hall step in to fill £39m youth funding gap left by government. Picture: Tom Simpson/GLA

Mayor and City Hall step in to fill £39m youth funding gap left by government. Picture: Tom Simpson/GLA

© Greater London Authority

The mayor of London has stepped in with cash to help keep youngsters away from violence and knife crime in the face of “crippling” financial cuts to youth services by the government.

"No denying that crippling cuts to youth services has led to rise in violent crime"

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Sadiq Khan has released details today of hundreds of activities during the half-term, from theatre workshops and music sessions to computer coding clubs and cooking classes.

“Massive reductions in government funding have caused crippling cuts to youth services and to policing,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said. “There’s no denying that this has contributed to a rise in violent crime.

“But giving youngsters things to do is helping them make the right choices in life.

“That’s why I’m making sure that City Hall funding is available for activities over half term—something the government has failed to do.”

Activities include Tower Hamlets’ Tunes Against Knives project run by SocietyLinks to help teenagers create music to express their views on tackling knife crime. SocietyLinks set up in 2010 aims to bring radical lifestyle changes when the gap between the poorest and richest is widening.

Neighbouring Hackney has a project for sports and training to be coaches, while Newham is running a Duke of Edinburgh award scheme and using digital technology to give new skills to youngsters.

Applications are open for youth organisations, charities and schools to bid for a share of £15m from City Hall’s £45m ‘Young Londoners’ fund, available from May, to run activities and programmes.

But it doesn’t quite match the £20m handed out last year for 179 projects involving 63,000 youngsters.

Details of projects across London are online www.london.gov.uk/our-london with many activities funded by City Hall, but especially in the 10 London boroughs such as Tower Hamlets that are most affected by knife and violent crime.

The fund is already helping thousands of children and teenagers by covering the cost of events that City Hall says had been lost because of the government cuts.

An estimated £39m has been cut by Whitehall since 2011, reducing local authority youth service budgets by 44pc, with 81 youth centres having since closed down.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Bethnal Green teenager says living under IS had made her stronger and tougher

Shamima Begum wants to return to the UK. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A Norwich woman has been banned from Cafe 33 on Witard Road in Heartsease. Photo: Hugh Venables/geograph.org.uk

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

SSE FA Cup: West Ham Women 8 Huddersfield Town Ladies 1

West Ham Women and Huddersfield Town Ladies line up before play

Sporting Bengal roar past Leyton Athletic

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Hamlets come back to nick win over Ilford

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Edinburgh makes no excuses after disappointing defeat

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists