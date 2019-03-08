Search

Advanced search

How Tower Hamlets is winning the battle to stop spread of HIV

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 03 October 2019

Blood tests for HIV carried out as routine at Royal London Hospital. Picture: Barts NHS

Blood tests for HIV carried out as routine at Royal London Hospital. Picture: Barts NHS

Barts NHS

The number of new cases of HIV has fallen by half in the East End in the past four years, new figures reveal.

Mayor John Biggs in 2018 joins campaign for regular HIV tests for all. Picture: LBTHMayor John Biggs in 2018 joins campaign for regular HIV tests for all. Picture: LBTH

A public awareness campaign has also led to the lowest rate of late diagnosis recorded by Tower Hamlets than anywhere else in the country, according to Public Health England's latest statistics.

But the stigma of having Aids continues, the local authority believes.

"There is still more work to be done," mayor John Biggs said. "We have to tackle the stigma associated with HIV, but can reduce it further by working with other local authorities across London."

The council is helping to fund this year's Do It London campaign encouraging people to get tested regularly and be aware of prevention methods.

Tower Hamlets helping to fund 'Do It London' campaign for public to be aware of HIV prevention. Picture: LBTHTower Hamlets helping to fund 'Do It London' campaign for public to be aware of HIV prevention. Picture: LBTH

It promotes more frequent testing and safe sex using condoms or pre-exposure prophylaxis, a drug taken before sex that reduces the risk by blocking HIV if it gets into the body.

Fewer than one-in-five diagnoses in Tower Hamlets are now classed as late, compared to 43 per cent nationally, thanks to a programme run with the NHS and the Positive East charity for free and confidential tests, with 30,000 carried out in the past 12 months alone.

Most Read

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Class of 1969 share treasured memories at Tower Hamlets School for Girls’ reunion

Former classmates from Tower Hamlets' School for Girls met for a reunion to remember on Saturday. Picture: Rosina Myers

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Most Read

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Class of 1969 share treasured memories at Tower Hamlets School for Girls’ reunion

Former classmates from Tower Hamlets' School for Girls met for a reunion to remember on Saturday. Picture: Rosina Myers

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hockey: GB 3 India 1

Great Britain's Sarah Robertson fires goalwards against India (pic GB Hockey)

How Tower Hamlets is winning the battle to stop spread of HIV

Blood tests for HIV carried out as routine at Royal London Hospital. Picture: Barts NHS

Tafida’s parents win High Court battle as judge rules five-year old can go to Italy for treatment

Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb is in a coma after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Family handout

London Overground running out of steam responding to passengers via Twitter

Overground... slowest response at all stops on Twitter. Picture: TFL

Tower Hamlets councillor speaks out about being an FGM survivor

Cllr Amina Ali says she was taken to Somalia aged eight for the procedure. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists