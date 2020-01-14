Holocaust memorial cancelled after shock East London synagogue collapse

Synagogue president Leon Silver... "We have had to cancel the Holocaust service." Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The Holocaust memorial service with the Mayor of Tower Hamlets to mark the genocide of six million Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe has had to be cancelled after the ceiling of East London Central Synagogue collapsed.

Devastation at East London Central Synagogue where ceiling collapsed. Picture: Mike Brooke Devastation at East London Central Synagogue where ceiling collapsed. Picture: Mike Brooke

The January 26 service can't go ahead in Whitechapel after plaster came crashing down inside the building in Nelson Street on Friday, leaving it potentially dangerous.

"We have had to cancel the Holocaust service," a shocked synagogue president Leon Silver told the East London Advertiser. "My first priority is the emergency we're having to cope with."

Surveyors are due this week to examine the structure with its leaking roof after property managers from the Federation of Synagogues, which owns the 97-year-old building, inspected the damage on Monday.

"I was shocked when I arrived to find the aisle strewn with broken wood and plaster where cornices came crashing down," Mr Silver added.

Plaster cornice that crashed down into the aisle. Picture: Mike Brooke Plaster cornice that crashed down into the aisle. Picture: Mike Brooke

"But thank goodness no-one was inside the building when the ceiling fell down."

The synagogue was due to open on Saturday for the weekly Sabbath service. Congregation members turned up unaware of the devastation and were unable to hold their service because the building was deemed unsafe.

Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum has rallied behind the community and is hoping to mark Holocaust Day with a makeshift gathering.

The furum's chairman, Rector Alan Green, from St John's parish church at Bethnal Green, said: "There is wide support for the Jewish community and their East End heritage.

Synagogue president Leon Silver pointing to cracks in the historic building needing restoration. Picture: Mike Brooke Synagogue president Leon Silver pointing to cracks in the historic building needing restoration. Picture: Mike Brooke

"We can't replicate the annual Holocaust memorial, but can come together to express solidarity. We won't allow the Holocaust memorial to pass without showing our solidarity."

Mr Green has contacted the town hall concerning the memorial service. The Advertiser has also contacted the Mayor's Office.

Messages of support have been given to the synagogue by other faith communities including churches and the Buddhist centre in Bethnal Green.

The historic synagogue opened in 1923 is just three years away from its centenary, but now desperately needs emergency repairs and restoration.

Mayor John Biggs lighting the seven candles during the Holocaust Memorial in 2016 at Whitechapel's Nelson Street synagogue. Picture: LBTH Mayor John Biggs lighting the seven candles during the Holocaust Memorial in 2016 at Whitechapel's Nelson Street synagogue. Picture: LBTH

A Faith Building Fund was set up in 2012 by mayor Lutfur Rahman, who was thought to have offered £300,000 from town hall coffers towards restorations, similar to Sandys Row Synagogue in Spitalfields which underwent total renovation after its roof which had been damaged in the London Blitz was found to be precariously balanced.

But the fund was later frozen by government audit inspectors when Rahman was banned from office by the High Court in 2015—leaving all faith centres including churches and synagogues in limbo.