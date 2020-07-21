‘Liveable’ streets? Make our estates ‘liveable,’ Roman Road families tell Tower Hamlets Council

Proposals for Roman Road. Picture: LBTH LBTH

Families living near the proposed Roman Road “Livable Streets” traffic free scheme in Bow are wondering when their Malmesbury estate round the corner is going to get a look in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But round the corner... Malmesbury Estate lumbered with matresses dumped by illegal flytippers. Picture: James Clark But round the corner... Malmesbury Estate lumbered with matresses dumped by illegal flytippers. Picture: James Clark

The estate has almost 1,000 homes and high levels of deprivation, but falls just outside the boundary of Tower Hamlets Council’s all-embracing Roman Road plans.

Its residents’ association is “disappointed” that no improvements are set for the estate while there are “enhancements for the relatively well-off half in Bow”.

Closing Skew Bridge permanently over the Hertford Cut next to Victoria Park, for example, is part of the council’s plans.

“That area is one of the wealthiest in Bow,” the residents association’s James Clark told the East London Advertiser. “The people there benefit from Victoria Park on their doorstep.

Malmesbury Estate... a bit short on maintenance, say families. Picture: James Clark Malmesbury Estate... a bit short on maintenance, say families. Picture: James Clark

“The Malmesbury estate in contrast is half-an-hour walk from the park and suffers from pollution from traffic along the A11 Bow Road.

“We haven’t seen significant investment in years owing to austerity and many of our open spaces have been left to antisocial activity.”

The families want “livable estates” if the council is forking out to create “livable streets”.

They have regularly complained of addicts and drug dealers loitering on staircases and now feel the estate “should not be overlooked”, citing “overflowing refuge bins and waste blown in the wind” left for days unswept.

Protesters objecting to Roman Road traffic ban. Picture: Mike Brooke Protesters objecting to Roman Road traffic ban. Picture: Mike Brooke

The residents’ organisation hasn’t taken a position on the proposed Roman Road scheme, but urges its members to respond to the public consultation that ends on July 29.

An online meeting to question councillors about Roman Road was staged on July 16 by neighbouring Mile End Old Town residents.

Malmesbury estate’s cycling chairman Shaheed Chowdhury raised fears at the meeting that measures blocking through traffic would throw it back onto the A11 which was “going to be worse” for them.

The families call for town hall funding to spruce up the estates it runs through Tower Hamlets Homes. The Advertiser is waiting for as response from the mayor’s office.

Volunteers greening up Bow's Malmesbury estate just before the lockdown in March... now need council cash to keep going. Picture: James Clark Volunteers greening up Bow's Malmesbury estate just before the lockdown in March... now need council cash to keep going. Picture: James Clark

Volunteers also put their shoulder to the wheel to improve the Malmesbury estate like the “greening up” project they managed to complete just before lockdown started in March. Now they want the council to help improve Malmesbury and other deprived estates like it.

Other households joining the Mile End meeting with councillors also felt that closing another street to through traffic, Coborn Road, would push ‘rat runs’ elsewhere, like Bow Road where the Malmesbury families find themselves on “the wrong side of the line” from the “wealthier half” of Bow.