Search

Advanced search

Pandemic crisis halts Isle of Dogs skyscraper schemes as Neighbourhood Plan gets fast-track green light

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 April 2020

The days when developers threw up Isle of Dogs skyscrapers without improving public services first have ended. Picture: Mike Brooke

The days when developers threw up Isle of Dogs skyscrapers without improving public services first have ended. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Developers may have been stopped in their tracks from cramming in more and more skyscrapers on the Isle of Dogs as a result of the national coronavirus emergency.

Victory for Isle of Dogs forum's Neighbourhood Plan to halt skyscraper mayhem. Picture: Mike BrookeVictory for Isle of Dogs forum's Neighbourhood Plan to halt skyscraper mayhem. Picture: Mike Brooke

The official examiner appointed by Tower Hamlets Council to scrutinise the Isle of Dogs Neighbourhood Plan has confirmed that it should go to a public vote, the East London Advertiser has learned today.

The immediate effect is that the tougher rules for new construction – in an area that’s going through a population explosion of an extra 10,000 people over the next decade – must from now on be followed with cash guaranteed for public services before developers get the green light.

Developers had carte blanche to build tall, as long as they paid the levy... not any more! Picture: IoD ForumDevelopers had carte blanche to build tall, as long as they paid the levy... not any more! Picture: IoD Forum

A public vote to ratify the neighbourhood plan, like other upcoming public votes, is being delayed till May next year because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

But that doesn’t stop the new rules coming into full force from today, the paper understands.

Richard Horwood (centre) presents evidence to Isle of Dogs neighbourhood plan public heaing in 2018. Picture: Mike BrookeRichard Horwood (centre) presents evidence to Isle of Dogs neighbourhood plan public heaing in 2018. Picture: Mike Brooke

“It’s a red letter day for the long-suffering people of the Isle of Dogs,” the forum’s chairman Richard Horwood told the Advertiser.

You may also want to watch:

“The independent examiner’s ruling at last brings into force the policies we need to manage the huge amount of dense development.”

The neighbourhood plan went through public consultations in 2018. But it stalled over its use of GLA data that hadn’t been officially released, revealing a £1billion funding gap needed to make sure there was enough gas, water and electricity mains supply as well as drainage and public transport to cope with the rocketing population.

Construction continues... but now developers must put cash up front to improve sevices before they get the go-ahead. Picture: IoD ForumConstruction continues... but now developers must put cash up front to improve sevices before they get the go-ahead. Picture: IoD Forum

Isle of Dogs forum secretary Andrew Wood, a Tower Hamlets councillor for the area, insisted: “The neighbourhood plan must now be enforced to cover the strains on public services, using empty sites, better construction management and communication, sustainable designs and 3D modelling for high rise planning as the aspirations of the community.”

The council now has the legal power to reject schemes that have “a negative impact” which cannot be sorted out with standard development levies.

It is a major achievement for the neighbourhood forum and its chairman Richard Harwood, who warned: “Developments previously couldn’t be rejected or delayed for lack of adequate infrastructure, but that rejection will now happen.”

Developers up till now used the levy to insist on legal consent for new tower blocks, despite any strain on mains supplies and other public services, assuming the work “would somehow be provided as and when needed”.

The standard levy was never enough to cover the costs. Now public services have to be guaranteed first — with hard cash.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS nurse at The Royal London Hospital describes life on the frontline

Members of The Royal London Hospital's accident and emergency department. Picture: Imen Reguzi

Did you see dog being mistreated on Underground train at Bethnal Green? RSPCA asks

RSPCA appeal over 'dog mistreatment' report at Bethnal Green Underground station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police appeal after teenager robbed of coat at Crossharbour DLR station

A group is reported to have shoved a teenage boy and demanded his coat on the stairs at the station. Picture: BTP

Trapped man freed from upturned car after crash in Isle of Dogs

A man became trapped in a car after a crash in Seyssel Street, Isle of Dogs, this morning (April 15). Picture: Google

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS nurse at The Royal London Hospital describes life on the frontline

Members of The Royal London Hospital's accident and emergency department. Picture: Imen Reguzi

Did you see dog being mistreated on Underground train at Bethnal Green? RSPCA asks

RSPCA appeal over 'dog mistreatment' report at Bethnal Green Underground station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police appeal after teenager robbed of coat at Crossharbour DLR station

A group is reported to have shoved a teenage boy and demanded his coat on the stairs at the station. Picture: BTP

Trapped man freed from upturned car after crash in Isle of Dogs

A man became trapped in a car after a crash in Seyssel Street, Isle of Dogs, this morning (April 15). Picture: Google

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Pandemic crisis halts Isle of Dogs skyscraper schemes as Neighbourhood Plan gets fast-track green light

The days when developers threw up Isle of Dogs skyscrapers without improving public services first have ended. Picture: Mike Brooke

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

There With You: £10m Tower Hamlets council tax relief fund set up for those struggling to pay

Council launches Service Investment Fund to respond to coronavirus emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Drive 24