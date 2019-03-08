Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jobs 'brokerage' scheme by Tower Hamlets Council helps 1,000 into work in its first year

PUBLISHED: 10:13 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 02 May 2019

The WorkPath team who have found work for 1,000 people in 12 months, with mayor John Biggs (centre). Picture: LBTH

The WorkPath team who have found work for 1,000 people in 12 months, with mayor John Biggs (centre). Picture: LBTH

LBTH

A brokerage and training programme helping the East End’s unemployed has hit its 1,000 target in its first year getting men and women into jobs.

The 'WorkPath' scheme has helped 1,113 people find sustainable jobs with employers brokered by Tower Hamlets Council.

“Trying to get into work for the first time or after a long period of unemployment can be intimidating,” the council's cabinet member for work Motin Uz-Zaman said.

You may also want to watch:

“This programme has a specific focus on helping those who face more barriers than others, such as the long-term unemployed, women from ethnic backgrounds, the over 50s and those with poor mental and physical health.”

Specialist advisors work from their Upper Bank Street headquarters in Canary Wharf and from the Young WorkPath office in Shadwell's Watney Market to help jobseekers needing extra guidance. They also work with housing associations, training providers and civil society organisations.

Mayor John Biggs said: “We set up WorkPath a year ago because there were people who had been left behind by the job market for a variety reasons. They needed help, while others had left education struggling with the transition to the world of work.”

The scheme has helped reduce the gap between the East End's employment levels after Tower Hamlets had been trailing behind the London average by almost 12 per cent. Now, 12 months on, that gap has narrowed to just 1.4pc.

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ice cream vans could be banned in Victoria Park

Tower Hamlets Council could ban ice cream vans (stock image). Pic: PA

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ice cream vans could be banned in Victoria Park

Tower Hamlets Council could ban ice cream vans (stock image). Pic: PA

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Griffiths hoping O’s Women can complete cup double

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Jobs ‘brokerage’ scheme by Tower Hamlets Council helps 1,000 into work in its first year

The WorkPath team who have found work for 1,000 people in 12 months, with mayor John Biggs (centre). Picture: LBTH

Power network hands out cash for Sign language advisors to help tackle fuel poverty

DeafPlus face-to-face advice line using Sign language. Picture: UK Power

West Ham defender signs up for another year

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Orient captain explains Koroma and Happe’s key mentality change

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists