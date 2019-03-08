Search

Advanced search

Fined: Rogue landlord who admits dishing out 'sham' licences to Tower Hill renters

PUBLISHED: 18:23 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 08 November 2019

Cartwright Street where rogue landlord Pedro Tenajas dished out hooky rental licenses. Picture: Google

Cartwright Street where rogue landlord Pedro Tenajas dished out hooky rental licenses. Picture: Google

Google

A rogue landlord has been fined a record £22,000 for passing off "sham licences" to renters just a stone's throw from the Tower of London.

Pedro Tenajas carried out aggressive tactics against tenants renting rooms at his property near Tower Hill.

He broke the lock of a woman's room, Thames magistrates heard, and entered other homes without permission at the property in Cartwright Street, off Royal Mint Street.

Tenajas and his company were summonsed after Tower Hamlets trading standards office received a string of complaints from the renters.

He faced 11 charges of "misleading tenants" about their rights under Consumer Protection regulations.

"This is another great result for the council," trading standards chief Ann Sutcliffe said. "Our Private Renters' Charter clearly sets out standards that we expect from landlords and agents."

Tenajas used various company names, including My London Dream, as the advertising portal to attract renters on the Spare Room website.

But trading standards traced the rent payments to another company called London Corporate Relocation.

He used "licence to occupy" agreements rather than Assured Shorthold tenancies, a tactic that restricted tenants' rights.

The 36-year-old from Covent Garden pleaded guilty on October 29 to all 11 charges and was fined £1,250 for each offence, plus £8,500 legal costs, adding up his penalty to £22,000.

The Renters' Charter was set up by the council in 2017 after a three-year campaign by private tenants demanding "the right to live in a safe and secure home and be treated fairly".

It protects against discrimination, while demanding no rent rise during fixed tenancy period.

Renters up till then had lacked protection that most council and housing association tenants had, often facing eviction on a landlord's whim without notice.

The charter is endorsed by the Property Ombudsman Service because it would help "take out rogue landlords" when backed up with enforcement action.

It also has support from advice agencies and tenant groups such as Citizens Advice bureaux, Tower Hamlets Federation of Tenants & Residents Associations, Renters' Rights London, Tower Hamlets law centre, Praxis community projects, Queen Mary University, Bromley-by-Bow centre, Generation Rent and Shelter homeless charity.

Most Read

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer’s Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

‘Traffic barrier won’t stop air pollution’ say fuming families in Columbia Road flower market

Angry neighbours lining the spot where the council wants a traffic barrier in Columbia Roadwhich they fear would divide the community. Picture: Nick Fiveash

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf’s new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

End of 300 years of Raine’s Foundation’s history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Most Read

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer’s Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

‘Traffic barrier won’t stop air pollution’ say fuming families in Columbia Road flower market

Angry neighbours lining the spot where the council wants a traffic barrier in Columbia Roadwhich they fear would divide the community. Picture: Nick Fiveash

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf’s new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

End of 300 years of Raine’s Foundation’s history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Maguire-Drew praises Leyton Orient youngsters

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area away to Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The East London Football Podcast

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Hammers boss Pellegrini is looking for squad to improve for tough Burnley encounter

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Leyton Orient look to progress against unbeaten Jammers

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Fined: Rogue landlord who admits dishing out ‘sham’ licences to Tower Hill renters

Cartwright Street where rogue landlord Pedro Tenajas dished out hooky rental licenses. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists