Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Picket in clash with college head as east London lecturers go on strike

PUBLISHED: 19:00 30 April 2019

Pickets outside New City College in Poplar High Street at start of lectueres' three-day strike. Picture: Ken Mears

Pickets outside New City College in Poplar High Street at start of lectueres' three-day strike. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Lecturers and college staff began their three-day strike in east London today with pickets outside the Poplar and Stepney campuses of New City College and a confrontation with the principal.

Picket organiser Richard McEwan... confrontation street with college principal over low pay. Picture: Ken MearsPicket organiser Richard McEwan... confrontation street with college principal over low pay. Picture: Ken Mears

The college insisted no lessons were disrupted and all courses continued, despite union claims that the walk-out over pay and workloads was overwhelming.

Members of the University and College Union are on strike until Friday over extra workloads and their salaries they say haven't kept pace with inflation over the past 10 years.

Pickets appeared outside the main campus at Poplar High Street and outside in Arbour Square where there appears to have been a stand-off.

Maths lecturer Richard McEwan, a union rep, was outside the Arbour Square building when group principal Gerry McDonald emerged after running one of the lectures.

Richard urged him to meet some of the low-pay staff and agency teaching assistants, but claims the response was to “take on the union” and win.

“I promised the principal that he wasn't a victim,” he told the East London Advertiser. “We should be on the same side.

“The union is calling for £4,000 student funding from the government to be uplifted to £4,250. But much of the funding seems to be going on restructuring and voluntary redundancies rather than a pay rise to meet inflation.”

You may also want to watch:

But the college today slammed the confrontation as bad tactics by the union, in a statement to the paper: “It is a shame that a union member chose to follow Gerry down the street after he'd finished teaching his class this morning. It was not the setting for meaningful negotiation.”

There had been ongoing negotiations which ended in deadlock before the union balloted to strike.

Today's lessons have been covered by subject specialists, with many departments having been staffed or with only one or two teachers out, according to the college, claiming that “fewer than 100” lecturers out of 185 were on strike.

The strike is part of a long-running dispute that also involves the union and other London colleges.

It started with government funding cuts to Further Education before Poplar's former Tower Hamlets College was forced to merge with Hackney and Redbridge colleges two years ago to save costs, forming the New City group. Staff at the 'Hackney' campus in Hoxton were balloting today on whether to join the strike.

The college was hit by £1.2m budget cuts three years ago, with several courses having to be dropped. Mr McDonald himself as college principal joined mass lobbies of Parliament in the past, calling for an end to the cuts to Further Education.

But he now clams the union's demands for a “significant pay rise” and fewer teaching hours are not feasible.

He said: “I have promised our staff that when government funding improves, any increase will be spent on their pay. It's a travesty that funding for further education has been cut year on year for over a decade, now at 30pc over that period.”

The union points out that the pay 'freeze' and the increased workloads means lecturers' salaries have shrunk by 25 per cent against inflation, making strike action “always a last resort”.

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Essex sunk by Beer

Will Beer in batting action for Sussex during Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th April 2019

O’s left-back describes overwhelming and great feeling at full time whistle

Leyton Orient players celebrate with the National League title on the pitch at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coles: We’ve done it before, we can do it again

Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Picket in clash with college head as east London lecturers go on strike

Pickets outside New City College in Poplar High Street at start of lectueres' three-day strike. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists