Action day as Limehouse neighbours join police to stop yobs using their park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 September 2019

Volunteers turn up at Rectory Gardens in Limehouse to spruce up the place. Picture: LBTH

Volunteers turn up at Rectory Gardens in Limehouse to spruce up the place. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

A people's "action day" has reclaimed open space that has been a magnet for yobs by sprucing up the run-down Rectory Gardens next to the Limehouse Cut.

It just needs a lick of paint and TLC to make the canalside park a place for families. Picture: LBTHIt just needs a lick of paint and TLC to make the canalside park a place for families. Picture: LBTH

Neighbours turned out on Saturday, September 1, to join their neighbourhood police team to add a lick of paint to the railings by the canal to make the place more appealing for families.

It was organised by Tower Hamlets Council following complaints about things that should be done to improve the area, which included "reclaiming spaces" used for antisocial activity.

"This was a chance for ordinary people to help create a safer environment," mayor John Biggs said.

Even a bobby on the beat joins in, armed with a loaded paint brush. Picture: LBTHEven a bobby on the beat joins in, armed with a loaded paint brush. Picture: LBTH

"It sends a message that antisocial behaviour is not welcome in the East End."

The first of many action days was planned by the council to deal with the "seasonal peaks in crime and antisocial behaviour".

But was it also a chance to meet the public to hear about their concerns.

Police join in to help create a safer place by the Limehouse Cut. Picture: LBTHPolice join in to help create a safer place by the Limehouse Cut. Picture: LBTH

The neighbours explained what was needed, then set about clearing rubbish, painting railings and replacing missing fence panels.

