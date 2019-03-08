Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

PUBLISHED: 09:26 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 02 April 2019

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

The controversial ‘Limehouse Triangle’ scheme to put up a tower block on what was once a nature preserve next to the Regent’s Canal has finally been passed on its fifth attempt at Tower Hamlets Council.

Cllr Andrew Wood... Cllr Andrew Wood... "Like Theresa May and her Brexit 'meaningful vote' the council is trying again and again and again for its own 'meaningful vote'!" Picture: Mike Brooke

An eight-storey tower for 17 families now goes ahead after a third vote by last night’s planning committee, following two other flawed attempts since 2016 to get it passed.

The move was “like Theresa May’s attempts to get her rejected Brexit deal passed” time and again.

The council’s Tory opposition group leader Andrew Wood, who was called to give evidence to the Labour-run planning committee, recalled protocol being breached by Tower Hamlets Homes clearing the site ahead of any application to build on it, despite objections from families neighbours and many councillors.

Delegation from Locksley Estate lose three-year battle at Tower Hamlets Council to save Limehouse Triangle. Picture: Mike BrookeDelegation from Locksley Estate lose three-year battle at Tower Hamlets Council to save Limehouse Triangle. Picture: Mike Brooke

“One day the council turned up and cut down every single tree and left it like a desert,” he said.

“The scheme has been before the committee three times and rejected on a cross-party basis.

“Now, like Theresa May and her Brexit ‘meaningful vote’, the council is trying again and again and again for its own ‘meaningful vote’ in favour.”

Rejected tower block now gets go-ahead for Limehouse Triangle by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTHRejected tower block now gets go-ahead for Limehouse Triangle by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

He urged rejection “if we really believe what we say about air quality” in the East End with the council acknowledging children suffering reduced lung development in some areas.

But committee members were having none of it. Cllr John Pierce saw it as a conflict of “housing versus trees” and to reduce the housing waiting list, despite Cllr Gabriella Salva Macallan’s concern that “the height of the development hasn’t been addressed”.

Key issues acknowledged by the council were that the “over development” was too tall, that its “affordable” housing was too expensive, that the rich wildlife formed part of the ‘green corridor’ from Limehouse to Victoria Park and that the East End had a chronic shortage of green space.

The Canal and River Trust had objected to the scale of the proposed tower overshadowing the waterway.

The town hall received 21 letters objecting and just one supporting the plan. But all hat was brushed aside when the five planning committee members voted unanimously to get the scheme through, led by its chair Abdul Mukit, the first to vote.

A delegation of families from the Locksley Estate were visibly up set, some in tears, seeing their three-year campaign come to nothing.

They had been given a community award by the council in 2000 for creating the canal-side green space in Salmon Lane in the first place, which fell derelict over the years by lack of council maintenance.

Now all hope was lost to get the Triangle returned to its original community status as part of the Limehouse to Victoria Park ‘green corridor’.

Most Read

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Rogue landlord fined by Tower Hamlets Council as tougher regulations are extended to protect renters

Landlord registration scheme protecting tenants now covers all Tower Hamlets after town hall picket in 2015 which led to Renters' Charter. Picture: Mike Brooke

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Most Read

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Rogue landlord fined by Tower Hamlets Council as tougher regulations are extended to protect renters

Landlord registration scheme protecting tenants now covers all Tower Hamlets after town hall picket in 2015 which led to Renters' Charter. Picture: Mike Brooke

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Never mind what’s doing at Westminster, 11,000 schoolkids elect their ‘Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets’

Young Mayor Jaami Barry...

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Currie didn’t expect game with O’s to finish goalless

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

London Lions extend lead at the top of the table

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists