Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH LBTH

The controversial ‘Limehouse Triangle’ scheme to put up a tower block on what was once a nature preserve next to the Regent’s Canal has finally been passed on its fifth attempt at Tower Hamlets Council.

Cllr Andrew Wood... "Like Theresa May and her Brexit 'meaningful vote' the council is trying again and again and again for its own 'meaningful vote'!" Picture: Mike Brooke Cllr Andrew Wood... "Like Theresa May and her Brexit 'meaningful vote' the council is trying again and again and again for its own 'meaningful vote'!" Picture: Mike Brooke

An eight-storey tower for 17 families now goes ahead after a third vote by last night’s planning committee, following two other flawed attempts since 2016 to get it passed.

The move was “like Theresa May’s attempts to get her rejected Brexit deal passed” time and again.

The council’s Tory opposition group leader Andrew Wood, who was called to give evidence to the Labour-run planning committee, recalled protocol being breached by Tower Hamlets Homes clearing the site ahead of any application to build on it, despite objections from families neighbours and many councillors.

Delegation from Locksley Estate lose three-year battle at Tower Hamlets Council to save Limehouse Triangle. Picture: Mike Brooke Delegation from Locksley Estate lose three-year battle at Tower Hamlets Council to save Limehouse Triangle. Picture: Mike Brooke

“One day the council turned up and cut down every single tree and left it like a desert,” he said.

“The scheme has been before the committee three times and rejected on a cross-party basis.

“Now, like Theresa May and her Brexit ‘meaningful vote’, the council is trying again and again and again for its own ‘meaningful vote’ in favour.”

Rejected tower block now gets go-ahead for Limehouse Triangle by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH Rejected tower block now gets go-ahead for Limehouse Triangle by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

He urged rejection “if we really believe what we say about air quality” in the East End with the council acknowledging children suffering reduced lung development in some areas.

But committee members were having none of it. Cllr John Pierce saw it as a conflict of “housing versus trees” and to reduce the housing waiting list, despite Cllr Gabriella Salva Macallan’s concern that “the height of the development hasn’t been addressed”.

Key issues acknowledged by the council were that the “over development” was too tall, that its “affordable” housing was too expensive, that the rich wildlife formed part of the ‘green corridor’ from Limehouse to Victoria Park and that the East End had a chronic shortage of green space.

The Canal and River Trust had objected to the scale of the proposed tower overshadowing the waterway.

The town hall received 21 letters objecting and just one supporting the plan. But all hat was brushed aside when the five planning committee members voted unanimously to get the scheme through, led by its chair Abdul Mukit, the first to vote.

A delegation of families from the Locksley Estate were visibly up set, some in tears, seeing their three-year campaign come to nothing.

They had been given a community award by the council in 2000 for creating the canal-side green space in Salmon Lane in the first place, which fell derelict over the years by lack of council maintenance.

Now all hope was lost to get the Triangle returned to its original community status as part of the Limehouse to Victoria Park ‘green corridor’.