Families start fight to stop Limehouse Triangle being turned into a housing development

Limehouse Triangle next to the Regent's Canal, where tower block is going ahead despite the site's wildlife diversity. Picture: LBTH LBTH

Neighbours fighting to stop a block of flats going up on the Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site have launched their own website to get the green space back.

The tower block given the go-ahead by Tower Hamlets at the Limehouse Triangle. Picture: LBTH The tower block given the go-ahead by Tower Hamlets at the Limehouse Triangle. Picture: LBTH

It goes ahead despite Tower Hamlets Council having giving the planning go-ahead on its fourth attempt to build the block overlooking the Regent's Canal.

Families on the Locksley Estate started their website on Monday, linked to a 38 Degrees online petition, confident they can overturn the planning decision before building begins.

They hold a 'council of war' on the estate at the weekend to step up their long-running campaign to protect the Triangle that began in 2016.

Alicia Joseph... campaigner who previously got the council to reject the tower block three times, only to find the scheme passed on the fouth attempt. Picture: Mike Brooke Alicia Joseph... campaigner who previously got the council to reject the tower block three times, only to find the scheme passed on the fouth attempt. Picture: Mike Brooke

"We built the website ourselves and are ready to go," campaigner Alicia Joseph told the East London Advertiser.

"We can win this battle because of the way the scheme was relentlessly pushed through. There was no public consultation before the site was cleared."

The controversial scheme by the council's own housing organisation had already been thrown out three times since October 2016, but was finally agreed earlier this year on its fourth attempt.

It has aroused anger over the way trees and hedges were chopped down even before the first planning application three years ago.

The Triangle was originally wasteland that was cultivated in a community project for as a designated wildlife site with council funding back in 2000, as part of a 'green corridor' project along the canal linking Limehouse to Victoria Park.

But the horrified families found the Triangle suddenly fenced off and trees cleared before any planning application or public consultation.

"We don't think it's too late, even now," Alicia insists. "The development office at the town hall has told us it could pull the scheme any time."

Tower Hamlets was about to list the Triangle as "a site of biodiversity interest" in 2016, but withdrew the proposal in favour of a housing programme to help relieve the East End's long waiting list. Potential sites earmarked for development included the Triangle.

But the campaigners in this heavily built-up neighbourhood with its three primary schools within walking distance want their 'green patch' back.

So they have fired the first online shot with their new Reclaim Limehouse Triangle website.