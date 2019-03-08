What education minister found at Tower Hamlets' alternative to mainstream schooling

Skeleton staff? Headteacher John Bradshaw (left) shows Education Secretary what sort of lessons pupils get at London East Alternative Provision school. Picture: LBTH LBTH

An "alternative" school for youngsters excluded or outside mainstream Tower Hamlets education has had 85 per cent of its pupils getting GCSE in English and maths, a government minister has found.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson... meeting pupils at Bethnal Green's 'alternative' school. Picture: LBTH Education Secretary Gavin Williamson... meeting pupils at Bethnal Green's 'alternative' school. Picture: LBTH

Now Education Secretary Gavin Williamson wants to use the school's success as a benchmark across the country.

He took his cue visiting the London East Alternative Provision in Bethnal Green which helps pupils who haven't managed to stay in mainstream education "for whatever reason". The school has improved its GCSE high pass grades in maths alone from three per cent to 40pc in just three years—but "could still do better", Mr Williamson believes.

"We need to set our sights much higher for these pupils," the minister said after his September 18 visit.

"This kind of alternative provision is what I want to see across the board, to make sure all children reach their potential."

Many of its youngsters eventually return to mainstream education and manage to fit in with their peers and be more self-confident.

Its headteacher John Bradshaw said: "We help tackle personal and social issues that underpin their inability to succeed in mainstream."

The school helps improve language and overcome anxiety as well as having academic goals. One ex-pupil has even been given a part-time job to help her university studies in criminology.