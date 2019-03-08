Search

Wannabe firefighters can sign up to join London Fire Brigade in new recruitment drive

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 April 2019

A recruiting event for anyone fancying themselves as a firefighter is being organised by Tower Hamlets Council to encourage them to know if they’ve got what it takes.

It’s part of the council’s WorkPath employment and training programme which is now running a recruitment drive with the Fire Brigade to find the next generation of firefighters.

“I want to encourage particularly women and anyone with ethnic backgrounds,” mayor John Biggs said.

“It’s important that public services reflect the communities they serve. The London Fire Brigade is committed to recruiting a workforce that’s representative.”

The WorkPath programme is to run a recruitment event next month for those interested in meeting serving firefighters and getting hands-on experience with some of the equipment used in the job.

The date is yet to be decided, while the location is likely to be one of the five East End fire-stations which would be better suited than Canary Wharf originally intended.

The council’s cabinet member for economic growth, Motin Uz-Zaman, said: “This is aimed at more training and jobs. It is the latest in a series of recruitment campaigns we’re running with major employers and follows on from working with organisations like TfL and Travelodge.”

Those interested in knowing more about joining London’s fire and rescue service have can register online for details of requirements and the application process, or call 020-7364 0626.

