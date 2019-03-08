Gold for Canary Wharf as 'best town centre' in bloomin' London awards
PUBLISHED: 17:20 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 23 September 2019
Ciaran McCrickard
The parks and gardens of the East End have held their turf along with Canary Wharf with top awards at this year's London in Bloom contest.
They did bloomin' well among 300 rival entries at the awards held this year at Mile End arts pavilion when they were welcomed by the Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Victoria Obaze.
Canary Wharf won gold for "best town or city centre" while the council won joint gold for "best city" along with Islington.
There was a double win for Victoria Park getting two golds for "best heritage garden" and "best large park".
Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park at Mile End won a gold for "best large cemetery", while Trinity Square Gardens at Tower Hill won two silvers as runner-up for "best heritage park or garden" and "best small park".
Neighbourhood awards went to Gill Street GP surgery and Limehouse youth hub, Lady Mico's Almshouses in Stepney and Cranbrook community food garden in Bethnal Green.