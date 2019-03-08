Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man who carried out frenzied knife attacks on patients at two doctors' surgeries in Bow has been detained with a hospital order today by a judge.

Dramatic picture of Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung armed with a knife at one of the GP surgeries in Bow where he carried out his attacks. Picture: Met Police Dramatic picture of Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung armed with a knife at one of the GP surgeries in Bow where he carried out his attacks. Picture: Met Police

Jeffrey Leung, a 41-year-old from Guerin Square Malmesbury Road, was sentenced to an indefinite order when he appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He had "severe mental health issues" leading up to the knife attacks on December 18, the court heard.

Leung had walked into Tredegar Practise and suddenly stabbed a man in the neck without warning, before lunging at several other people in the waiting area.

He then stabbed another man in the chest and stomach.

Members of the public had to defend themselves with chairs and barricade themselves behind doors and in toilets as he continued his tirade.

Leung, who was caught on security camera carrying a weapon and dressed in some sort of combat protective gear and hood, then made his way to St Stephen's health centre.

There he attacked more patients including a woman in her 70s, stabbing her in the neck, chest and hand. Another woman in her 50s was stabbed in the hand and chest.

A receptionist managed to dial 999 and call police before Leung finally calmed down and sat in the waiting room, dropping two knives and waiting for officers to arrive and arrest him.

"All the victims and witnesses in this horrific incident have been left traumatised," Det Con Megan Bushell said after today's sentencing. "Leung has had severe mental health disorders in the past which led him to carry out a series of attacks."

Leung was not known to police before the attacks, but was known to have a history of mental illness.