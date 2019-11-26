Children at Poplar's Mayflower Primary 'top in the country' for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The top school in the country for best standard assessment tests has been named as Poplar's Mayflower Primary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year 5 class learning about Maylower Primary's history during centenery year in 2017 about First World War German air-raid which killed 18 children in 1917. Picture: Mayflower Primary Year 5 class learning about Maylower Primary's history during centenery year in 2017 about First World War German air-raid which killed 18 children in 1917. Picture: Mayflower Primary

The school in Upper North Street is in first place in a survey of all 1,500 State and independent primary schools.

Mayflower primary, which the Queen visited in 2017 to mark the centenary of the First World War bombing which devastated the school in 1917, was identified as top school in a Parent Power survey by the Sunday Times.

"This is a fantastic achievement," Mayflower's Headteacher Dee Bleach said. "This is testament to the hard work of pupils and teachers at the school."

The Queen visits Mayflower Primary in summer of 2017 when school marked centenery of First World War bombing. Picture: Mike Brooke The Queen visits Mayflower Primary in summer of 2017 when school marked centenery of First World War bombing. Picture: Mike Brooke

The survey ranked the top 250 schools by the average scores in reading, grammar and mathematics in tests taken last year.

Mayflower achieved a reading score of 114, grammar 119 and maths 117, giving an aggregate of 350 from 50 pupils sitting SAT tests, higher than all other schools in the survey.

The achievement at Mayflower comes in a year when Ofsted rated Tower Hamlets children's services "good", just two years after it was given an inadequate rating. This represented "remarkable progress", according to Ofsted.