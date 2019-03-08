Search

'Utterly insensitive': Mayor slams Donald Trump's state visit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2019

Prime minister Theresa May with US president Donald Trump during his state visit. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Prime minister Theresa May with US president Donald Trump during his state visit. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs has branded Donald Trump "utterly insensitive" and said that the US president's state visit should never have happened.

The comments came as Mr Trump began a three-day tour of the UK.

Taking to social media to comment - something Mr Trump has become famous for during his presidency - Mr Biggs said: "Donald Trump has shown himself to be utterly insensitive to the rights of others.

"He says and does things which are racist, Islamophobic and misogynistic.

"He doesn't share our values of tolerance and celebrating diversity.

"He should not have been offered a state visit and is not welcome in Tower Hamlets which is no place for hate."

But while Mr Trump is not set to visit the borough as part of his tour, it has played a role in the trip.

On Monday, the first day of Mr Trump's visit, royal gun salutes were fired at both the Tower of London and Green Park to mark the president's arrival.

