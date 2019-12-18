Search

Advanced search

Mayor quizzed on where Tower Hamlets council tax is being spent

PUBLISHED: 15:01 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 18 December 2019

Mayor John Biggs...

Mayor John Biggs... "The budget is crucially important, so this as a chance to put questions directly to me." Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A public grilling awaits the Mayor of Tower Hamlets in the New Year over what council tax is being spent on and what services could be cut.

Mayor Biggs' cabinet meeting where budget details are to be revealed. Picture: Mike BrookeMayor Biggs' cabinet meeting where budget details are to be revealed. Picture: Mike Brooke

John Biggs faces the audience in his latest "Ask the Mayor" public session on January 16, which focuses on the council's budget for 2020.

The session is being held at Poplar's Spotlight youth centre at Hay Currie Street in Langdon Park from 7pm.

It's a chance to hear direct from the mayor about his plans for 2020 and beyond, before the local authority agree its budget in February.

"The budget is crucially important on how we can best serve the public," the mayor said. "This is another chance to put questions directly to me about the issues and priorities that matter."

But anyone wanting to attend is being advised to book a place on the Eventbrite website.

The mayor also reveals details of his budget at tonight's council cabinet meeting at the town hall.

The council spent £342 million on public services last year. But it has also had to cut £190m since 2010—and is now being required by the government to save another £39m by 2023, leading to fears that public services would be hit in the New Year.

Most Read

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour to clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Most Read

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour to clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island

Bobby Norris takes time off from ITV’s ‘Essex’ to switch on East Enders’ Christmas lights

TV's Bobby Norris meets Bethnal Green schoolchildren visiting Silk Court care home. Picture: Anchor Hanover

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham fan launches new foodbank in time for Leicester City game

Food bank

Basketball: London Lions slay Manchester Giants

Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Spot-on Wapping women get better of East London rivals in England Hockey Cup tie

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

O’s midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Guilty: Extinction Rebellion protesters who glued themselves to Canary Wharf DLR train

Extinction Rebellion protestors who glued themselves to a DLR train have been found guilty of obstructing an engine or a carriage using a railway. Picture: DLR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists