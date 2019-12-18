Mayor quizzed on where Tower Hamlets council tax is being spent

A public grilling awaits the Mayor of Tower Hamlets in the New Year over what council tax is being spent on and what services could be cut.

John Biggs faces the audience in his latest "Ask the Mayor" public session on January 16, which focuses on the council's budget for 2020.

The session is being held at Poplar's Spotlight youth centre at Hay Currie Street in Langdon Park from 7pm.

It's a chance to hear direct from the mayor about his plans for 2020 and beyond, before the local authority agree its budget in February.

"The budget is crucially important on how we can best serve the public," the mayor said. "This is another chance to put questions directly to me about the issues and priorities that matter."

But anyone wanting to attend is being advised to book a place on the Eventbrite website.

The mayor also reveals details of his budget at tonight's council cabinet meeting at the town hall.

The council spent £342 million on public services last year. But it has also had to cut £190m since 2010—and is now being required by the government to save another £39m by 2023, leading to fears that public services would be hit in the New Year.