Grassroots footy gets off the ground at Mile End as Barnardo's romp home to win Mayor's Cup

PUBLISHED: 08:12 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 12 September 2019

Striking finals at Mile End Stadium in the Mayor's Cup with 56 terams takling part. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The Mayor's Cup competition attracted 1,000 spectators over the summer to watch the East End's expanding People's grassroots football.

Barnardo's lift the Senior Men's cup presented by Cllr Sabina Akhtar. Picture: Rehan JamilBarnardo's lift the Senior Men's cup presented by Cllr Sabina Akhtar. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Some 56 teams took part with 760 players in a Tower Hamlets Council-funded programme promoting youngsters' healthier living.

"This tournament helps pays for grassroots football," Cllr Sabina Akhtar said. "It also encourages people to take up healthy, active lifestiles."

The tournament final reached a 3-3 draw at Mile End stadium on Sunday between Aldgate Club East and Barnardo.

Aldgate were 3-0 ahead with just 22 minutes to go, but Barnardo fought back and managed to equalise, winning on penalty points to lift the senior men's trophy.

The junior heats and finals were staged the day before with youngsters packing the stadium's mini pitches.

Westward Boys took the championship at under 11, under 12, under 13 and under 14s, making them the most successful club in this year's contest.

Limehouse Laces A and B teams beat both Mindset and visitors AFC Stoke Newington in the junior girls' category, while FC Osmani in the Under 16s and Kekoa in the under 10s both won their first-ever titles.

Tower Hamlets Mayor's Cup final results:

Under 8: Senrab Lions 7 Westward Boys 0

Under 9: Mindset 4 Kekoa 0

Under 10: Mindset 2 Kekoa 2 (Kekoa win on penalties)

Under 11: Westward Boys A 2 Kekoa 1

Under 12: Westward Boys 2 Mindset 1

Under 13: Wapping Youth 1 Westward Boys 1 (Westward win on penalties)

Under 14: Westward Boys 4 East One Youth 1

Under 16: FC Osmani 2 Sporting Green 1

Junior Girls: Limehouse Laces A 4 - Limehouse Laces B 2

Senior Men: Barnardo 3 Aldgate Club East 3 (Barnardo win on penalties).

