Remembrance: Merchant Navy's Sunday service at Tower Hill for those who perished at sea

Hundred's packed the Merchant Navy's own Sunday Remembrance at the Seamen's memorial today from the Armed Forces and members of the public.

The minute's silence fell at Trinity Square on Tower Hill at 11am, the precise moment as the nation's Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

It followed the bells of All Saint's Tower Hill ringing out in tune the seafarers' Eternal Father Strong to Save hymn traditionally associated with the maritime services and those in peril on the sea.

It was also one of the hymns sung by VIP guests and members of the public who packed the square opposite the Tower of London in an emotional 40-minute service.

Among the VIPs was Jim Fitzpatrick laying a wreath from Parliament, although having stepped down as the Poplar MP after 22 years when the Commons dissolved on Friday.

"This is my last official role as MP to commemorate all those who lost their lives at sea in war," he told the East London Advertiser afterwards.

"Remembrance Sunday is always emotional to me, having been in the fire service for 23 years before I was an MP and having attended funerals of comrades who fell protecting London, the sacrifice they made so that the rest of us survive in safety." The Merchant Navy Memorial is particularly poignant for the 50,000 seafarers killed in the Second World War who have no grave but the sea.

Every ship that went down and the names of those seafarers who died are recorded on the Trinity Square tablets.

There was no age limits of those who served in the Merchant Navy, so there are names of 14-year-olds and 79-year-olds commemorated.

Much of the memorial is still covered by hoardings as part of the repair and renovation being carried out by the War Graves Commission.

"The stonework is coming up beautifully," for former MP and firefighter added. "This is something to be proud of in this part of east London."

Also attending was the Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, his chief executive Will Tuckley, opposition councillor Peter Golds and the Speaker of the Council Victoria Obaze.

Other Sunday Remembrance serves in the East End were held at Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in Mile End, St Anne's Church in Limehouse, Christ Church in Manchester Road and St Luke's in Alpha Grove both Isle of Dogs and at Bethnal Green Gardens at the site of the worst wartime civilian disaster in 1943 when in an air-raid shelter crush.